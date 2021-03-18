David Edwards Welcomes Nicolas King, Karen Mason and Lisa St. Lou To BEYOND THE GREEN ROOM

Actor-director David Edwards, host of the weekly "Beyond the Green Room" discussion series on all things theatrical, welcomes Nicolas King, Karen Mason and Lisa St. Lou on Sunday, March 21 at 1 PM ET. The show can be viewed live on Facebook: @DavidEdwardsMusicalTheatreArchives and YouTube: @BeyondTheGreenRoom.

Edwards, who debuted on Broadway as a child in the original production of The Rothschilds, introduced "Beyond the Green Room" on July 19, 2020. He possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of The Great White Way and beyond, and lends his extensive experience in "The Business of Show" to each unique airing of the program, as participants join in conversation to "debate, dish and delight all things theatre." Past guests on the show have included Loni Ackerman​, ​Gabriel Barre​, ​Neil Berg​, ​Christina Bianco​, ​John Bolton​, ​Terry Burrell​, ​Douglas J. Cohen​, ​Nick Corley​, ​Danny Goggin​, ​Tamar Greene​, ​Liz Larsen​, ​Jeanne Lehman​, ​Jim Morgan​, ​Brad Oscar​, ​Haley Swindal​ & ​James A. Rocco

Nicolas King has been performing since the age of four. On Broadway he appeared in Beauty & The Beast, A Thousand Clowns and Hollywood Arms-all before age 12. King also originated the role of "Oscar" on Discovery Kids' "Kenny The Shark" and has made over two dozen national television commercials. As a vocalist, King has travelled the road with his mentor Liza Minnelli to perform as her opening act from 2002-2012. The Mabel Mercer Foundation awarded him the Julie Wilson Award at the 2010 Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center. He's also the recipient of the 1995 Talent America Award, 2012 BISTRO Award for Outstanding Performer of the Year, 2015 AMG Heritage Award for Artist of the Year and the winner of the 2019 Legends Award, as well as receiving a Grammy consideration for his album, On Another Note with jazz great, pianist Mike Renzi. His new album Act One was released last month.

Karen Mason is an award-winning Broadway star who has appeared as Madame Giry in the North American Premier of Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. Other roles include starring as The Queen of Hearts in Broadway's Wonderland, the original Tanya in Abba's Mamma Mia! (for which she received a 2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress), Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Velma von Tussel in the final Broadway company of Hairspray, Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Rosalie in Carnival (Drama Desk nomination) and many, more. Mason won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in And The World Goes 'Round and starred Off-Broadway in her own show, Karen Mason Sings Broadway, Beatles & Brian. Chicago native Mason has also been very active in the Cabaret genre and is a 13-time MAC Award-winner (Major Female Vocalist for six years in a row) and was recently the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She also won the 2006 Nightlife Award for Major Female Vocalist and has three Bistro Awards.

Lisa St. Lou is a Brooklyn-based writer-performer who has appeared in the Broadway and 2nd National Touring companies of The Producers as "Hold Me Touch Me" and "Lick Me Bite Me." Other New York credits include co-writing and originating the role of Ivanka in the Off-Broadway production of The 1st Annual Trump Family opposite Gina Gershon. St. Lou also appeared Off-Broadway in the world premiere production of O Pioneers! and starred in Mock Your World at The Zipper Theatre and Ars Nova. She also co-wrote her one-woman event, LIFE: Who Knew? at Joe's Pub and Feinstein's 54 Below, which went on to play sold out performances in St. Louis and in Florida. Regional credits include Guys and Dolls, Chicago, Fiddler on the Roof, Once on This Island, Phantom of the Operaand many, many more. With her writing partner, Tor Hyams, she has written plays and several stage musicals, including the Broadway-bound Green Acres as well as Stealing Time, Untitled-The Musical, Howie D: Back In The Day and Senior Living. St. Lou recently co-wrote and recorded an album with Howie D. of the Backstreet Boys entitled Which One Am I? Her recent debut soul album, Ain't No Good Man, hit #21 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart. St. Lou has a Master's of Music in vocal performance from Boston University, and has participated in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and The Johnny Mercer Colony in association with Goodspeed Opera House.

David Edwards' theater credits (in addition to The Rothschilds) include Broadway/National Tours of The Producers (as both Max Bialystock and Roger DeBris) and Andrew Lloyd-Webber's By Jeeves, directed by Alan Ayckbourn. Off-Broadway he was the final "El Gallo" in the record-breaking original run of The Fantasticks and starred in the critically acclaimed revival of Room Service. Other New York credits include The Roar of the Greasepaint..., That's Life, Jolson & Co., What's a Nice Country Like You Doing in a State Like This?, Zion, Company, What's That Smell?: The Music of Jacob Sterling, and Ionescopade. Numerous Regional credits include Man of La Mancha (Don Quixote), La Cage aux Folles(Albin), Camelot (King Arthur), Bells Are Ringing (Jeff), A Little Night Music (Fredrik), Little Me (Star LedgerAward - Best Musical Actor), 1776 (John Adams) and many, many more too numerous to mention. In film and on TV, Edwards was seen in "Belly," "The Fantasticks: Try to Remember," "Meshuggah-Nuns TV Special" and "The Good Wife." He has sung with NY City Opera, Virginia Opera and Skylight Opera Companies, and has appeared as a concert soloist with the El Paso and Albuquerque Symphonies and the Palm Beach Pops. His solo album David Edwards Giving Voice is available on Amazon and ITunes. For more, visit www.davidedwardsonline.com.