Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret to Reopen August 5

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting, announces its roster of August performances in its Cabaret and Piano Bar.

"We are so grateful for all the support during this past year our followers have shown for our virtual offerings," said co-owner Donna Kirchman. "However, nothing can beat the sound of live music and seeing the audience's response to the cabaret performers and our talented performing staff."

General Manager Debra Steward added, "Our August kicks off our reopening to live shows with some of our most popular performers and we look forward to welcoming the audiences back to their favorite cabaret spot."

All performances In the Cabaret are ticketed events with a two-drink minimum on the night of the performance.

Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, is open Thursdays from 7 - 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. and Sundays from 6 - 11 p.m. Performers, tickets and more are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com.