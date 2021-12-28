Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret Announces January Lineup

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting, announces its roster of January performances in its Cabaret and Piano Bar. Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, is open Monday, Jan, 10; Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. and Sundays from 6 - 11 p.m. Performers, tickets and more are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Please note: All patrons must be 21 years old or older and vaccinated. For entry, patrons must provide proof of vaccination, such as a Vaccination Cardand a valid photo ID. Masks will be required upon entry and when not seated.

All performances In The Cabaret are ticketed events with a two-drink minimum on the night of the performance.

In The Cabaret this January are:

Gabrielle Winter

A Winter Evening: A Musical Night with Gabi Winter and Friends

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

An hour long cabaret show featuring musical theatre, jazz, pop and original songs by Gabi Winter. Gabrielle Winter is a 23-year old, new artist and is excited to make her Chicago debut at Davenport's. Come for a night full of energy and joy.

Nicky Mendelsohn

Be My Friend?!?

Friday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Nicky Mendelsohn is an actor, singer and acquired taste. He has spent the past year working on his personality and would love to be your friend. Be My Friend?!? is a foolish romp, where Mendelsohn loudly shares his best and worst qualities with you. While he has no choice but to be himself, at the end of this evening YOU will have the choice on whether or not you want to spend more time with Mendelsohn and the voices in his head. There will be songs, jokes and even some tears...mostly from Nicky, but still.

At both performances, this performance will be accepting donations for Books & Breakfast, a tutoring organization in Evanston that provides students with a nutritious breakfast as well as homework assistance to ensure that each child can start their school day feeling prepared and supported. Be My Friend?!? is co-directed by Nick Thornton and Jena Sugai, with music direction by Patrick Hill.

I Know Things Now: Jeff Harnar sings Sondheim

Sunday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 with a two-drink minimum

Jeff Harnar returns to Davenport's with I Know Things Now: Jeff Harnar sings Sondheim. Drawing from the words and music of Stephen Sondheim, Harnar creates a self-portrait of the emotional landscape of an openly gay New Yorker. Together with renowned jazz piano virtuoso Jon Weber, the duo revisit an eclectic set list from Follies, Into The Woods, A Little Night Music, Road Show, Dick Tracy, Passion, Company and more, with a gender-bending fluidity, many songs having originally been introduced by women. Jeff Harnar is a multiple Broadway World, MAC and Bistro Award winner and recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. Music Director Jon Weber is a renown composer, arranger and Host of Piano Jazz with Jon Weber on NPR. The show is directed by the Broadway legend Sondra Lee. The show arrives in Chicago directly from critically-acclaimed performances at Feinstein's/54 Below, Feinstein's at Vitello's and London's The Pheasanty!

Miriam Plotkin

Anxiety Tonight! (Pigtails are Kosher) Encore Back by Popular Demand!

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. - SOLD OUT

Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum

After missing last year because of the pandemic, Miriam Plotkin returns with her hit show Anxiety Tonight! (Pigtails are Kosher), a Jewish themed parody song filled cabaret in true Allan Sherman fashion. Extra shpilkes! Masks! New material! Get ready to laugh your "OY" off and "shed" the neurosis, not the virus!

Study Break!

Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with a two-drink minimum

Keep Kelly Barrett company as she takes a night off from learning the law to sing some classics and fumble her way through a return to the stage after an eight-year(!) hiatus. Accompaniment will be provided by the one and only Carson Cody.

January performances in The Piano Bar include:

Sundays 8 - 10 p.m.

Every Sunday: Sunday Night Social Lounge, hosted by Micky York

Monday: January 10 7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

"Monday Night Sing-A-Long" hosted by George Howe and Dan Michel

Fridays 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Every Friday: George Howe

Saturdays 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Every Saturday: The Nitz & Howe Experience+

+All Saturday appearances have a $5 cover, with no drink minimum and is limited to 50 guests.

DAVENPORT'S PIANO BAR & CABARET HEALTH & SAFETY PROCEDURES

Davenport's prioritizes the health and safety of its patrons, staff and performers. Following current local, state and government protocols, Davenport's asks that all patrons be vaccinated. For entry, patrons must provide proof of vaccination, such as a Vaccination Card and a valid photo ID. Masks will be required upon entry and when not seated.