Daryl Glenn to Present Glen Campbell Tribute at Chelsea Table + Stage

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Daryl Glenn brings Glenn sings Glen to Chelsea Table + Stage on Sunday, November 15 at 7:00 PM. Glenn and Jo Lynn Burks — the duo behind Daryl Glenn & Jo Lynn Burks sing Robert Altman's Nashville, the first cabaret show to win New York City's 'Triple Crown' of MAC, Bistro, and Nightlife Awards — return with a heartfelt tribute to Glen Campbell. The show also features duets from the 1968 collaborative album Bobbie Gentry and Glen Campbell (Capitol Records). This is not an imitation, but an homage to the voices and songs that enthralled a generation.

Event Details

GLENN sings GLEN: A Tribute to Glen Campbell

Sunday, November 15, 7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)

Chelsea Table + Stage, Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St, NYC, 10001

www.chelseatableandstage.com

(212) 434-0499

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/daryl-glenn-sings-glenn-campbell-tickets-1993698392561

General Admission $39.19 (fees included); Bar Seating $33.85 (fees included)

Food & Beverage Minimum: There is a $25 minimum per person, per set (excluding tax and tip).

Daryl Glenn is a multi award winning cabaret artist and actor. He is best known for his tribute (with Jo Lynn Burks) to the Robert Altman film Nashville (MAC, Nightlife and Bistro awards). He has also performed Daryl Sings Steve: Songs By Sondheim (MAC nomination male vocalist) and a tribute to another Altman film Popeye with co-star Nellie McKay. Glenn has appeared on the stages of 54 Below, Feinsteins at the Regency, The Cutting Room, Joe's Pub and the famous Don't Tell Mama among others.

Jo Lynn Burks holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music from the University of Alabama, where she was crowned Miss University of Alabama, and a Master's in Music from the University of Miami, where she was crowned Miss University of Miami. As a keyboardist and conductor, she has toured with Gladys Knight, lead singers of The Temptations, Roger Daltrey of The Who, Lesley Gore, and Laura Bell Bundy. Her solo piano and singing engagements include The Carlyle, the Waldorf-Astoria, The Plaza, and the iconic Pat O'Brien's in New Orleans. On Broadway, Burks originated a principal role in Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Her additional Broadway credits as a musician include Hairspray, Smokey Joe's Café, The Full Monty, All Shook Up, and The Color Purple. National tours include Buddy, Fame, Smokey Joe's Café, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Hair. With cabaret partner Daryl Glenn, Burks co-created the NYC cabaret tribute to Robert Altman's Nashville, which won New York's 'Triple Crown' of cabaret: the NYC Nightlife Award, the Bistro Award, and the Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award.

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