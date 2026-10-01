Isabella Isherwood to Perform THE SWEETEST SOUNDS at Chelsea Table + Stage
The Chicago-based vocalist will be joined by guitarist Matt Chertkoff, bassist Paul Gill, and drummer Luke Woodle.
Chicago jazz vocalist, pianist and actor Isabella Isherwood will present The Sweetest Sounds: Live in New York at Chelsea Table + Stage on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Isherwood will perform on vocals and piano, joined by Matt Chertkoff on guitar, Paul Gill on bass and Luke Woodle on drums.
Her repertoire pairs jazz standards with material from musical theater and songs by artists including Tom Waits, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan and Amy Winehouse. Drawing on her acting background, Isherwood approaches each song through its characters and storytelling.
Her debut album, The Sweetest Sounds, was produced by pianist and vocalist Champian Fulton and released on Sabrina Records. The recording has received international critical attention and radio airplay.
Isherwood has headlined Chicago’s Jazz Showcase and appeared at multiple Chicago Jazz Festivals. She also performs frequently with the Isabella Isherwood Quartet.
Alongside her music career, Isherwood works in Chicago theater, film and television. Her approach to both acting and music centers on exploring the material from within and bringing her own interpretation to a character or song.
The Sweetest Sounds: Live in New York will take place at Chelsea Table + Stage on October 10 at 7 p.m.
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