Isabella Isherwood to Perform THE SWEETEST SOUNDS at Chelsea Table + Stage

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Chicago jazz vocalist, pianist and actor Isabella Isherwood will present The Sweetest Sounds: Live in New York at Chelsea Table + Stage on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Isherwood will perform on vocals and piano, joined by Matt Chertkoff on guitar, Paul Gill on bass and Luke Woodle on drums.

Her repertoire pairs jazz standards with material from musical theater and songs by artists including Tom Waits, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan and Amy Winehouse. Drawing on her acting background, Isherwood approaches each song through its characters and storytelling.

Her debut album, The Sweetest Sounds, was produced by pianist and vocalist Champian Fulton and released on Sabrina Records. The recording has received international critical attention and radio airplay.

Isherwood has headlined Chicago’s Jazz Showcase and appeared at multiple Chicago Jazz Festivals. She also performs frequently with the Isabella Isherwood Quartet.

Alongside her music career, Isherwood works in Chicago theater, film and television. Her approach to both acting and music centers on exploring the material from within and bringing her own interpretation to a character or song.

The Sweetest Sounds: Live in New York will take place at Chelsea Table + Stage on October 10 at 7 p.m.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 05 Hrs 54 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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