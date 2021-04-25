Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Danny Bacher Brings 'Siete De Mayo' To MetropolitanZoom

The singer/saxophonist and entertainer brings swingin' jazz, American popular song, storytelling, and laughs.

Apr. 25, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom presents Danny Bacher ~ Siete de Mayo in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Singer/saxophonist and entertainer extraordinaire, Danny Bacher, joins forces with MetropolitanZoom for a new and true one-of-a-kind event brought directly to your home! Don't miss this unforgettable night of swingin' jazz, American popular song, storytelling, and laughs in this virtual night club experience.

The event takes place on May 7. Learn more at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/danny-bacher-050721/.


