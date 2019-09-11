Daniel Fadione And Guillaume Dion to Premiere At The West End Lounge

Daniel Fadione and Guillaume Dion have converted the jazzy West End Lounge into their bedroom for a SingOver... and they'd like you to join them.

Brazilian singing sensation, Daniel Fadione and French-Canadian piano-master, Guillaume Dion, have matched song to sentiment to present the soulful concert "I'm Nothing But a Song." This is a theatrical experience where Daniel tells the story of his life - good and bad - with stories and music. Stories and songs about courage (how Daniel overcame being bullied); about falling in love (illusions and delusions) and so much more. In the end, it's the music that made the man - thus "I'm Nothing But a Song."

The multi-cultural duo has scored kudos around the world and now present their international array of songs: Bossa Nova, Musica Popular Brasileira, Broadway showtunes, plus French and American pop music to a joyous New York audience! There's even a little Brahms, Tom Jobim, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

The one-night-only event will be Thursday, October 3 @ 7:00 p.m. at the west End Lounge, 955 West End Avenue, NYC. Tickets are only $15 and can be purchased at BrownPaperTickets.

Daniel and Guillaume will be touring this deeply emotional musical event after the New York run so catch it while you can.

DANIEL FADIONE is a singer, actor, singing and musical theater teacher. Daniel is a familiar face in the arts scene of Rio de Janeiro. His unique type of voice - sopranist - has been a blessing and a curse. What has always been a source of bullying and repression has been transformed into a lucrative business. Daniel acumen covers contemporary as well as classical and baroque singing. He appeared several times at the Juiz de Fora Ancient and Baroque Music Festival. He also won the 2013 French Song Festival. He is an event producer of events, including the Karaoke Worldwide championship, Uma Noite on Broadway, "Simili- La mia vita with Laura Pausini" honoring the Italian singer who was a great influence to him. Television credits include several guest spots on televised singing competitions.

GUILLAUME DION, a prominent composer and pianist, studied with jazz legend, Wray Downes, and classical icon, Yaron Ross. One of his many major projects is the orchestral composition ''Belle Hélène," created in honor of ex-ballerina Hélène Dion. He has launched Heritagejazzband, a Montreal jazz collective for which he composed challenging music. He has performed at the Rimouski jazz fest and the Montreal International Jazz Festival and continues to make his mark on the Montreal jazz scene. He will soon release his first album, accompanied by prominent Montreal jazz artists, including Hichem Khalfa, Evan Shay, Jean-Félix Mailloux and Mark Nelson, and collaborating with the acclaimed Bozini string quartet.





