Daniel Egger and Tom Laverack's IN THE SHADE Will Get a Concert Presentation at Green Room 42

The new play with songs, In The Shade, written by Daniel Egger (book and lyrics) and Tom Laverack (music and additional lyrics) with music direction by Mark Ambrosino, will get a concert presentation at NYC's Green Room 42 on Friday, February 25 at 7 PM.

Tickets are $19, $29, $39 and can be purchased by visiting TheGreenRoom42. For more information, visit InTheShadeMusical.com

A play with music in an intimate folk-rock style, In the Shade follows the interconnected lives of three women writers - Jean Stafford, Elizabeth Hardwick, and Caroline Blackwood. Each was married to the celebrated poet Robert Lowell. Lowell suffered severe bipolar disorder, with over a dozen significant hospitalizations, and his decision to write about his disorder made him a pioneer in the destigmatization of mental illness. In The Shade creates empathy as it explores what living with this kind of illness feels like, and what it means to love someone whose illness can dominate all else.

The concert will star Tom Laverack (Album: One Stop Past Your Destination), Courtney Bassett (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Pearl Rhein (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), and Caroline Strange (Irish Rep's London Assurance).

DANIEL EGGER (book and lyrics) wrote and directed his first play at age 10. He played Teddy, a Vietnam Vet with severe PTSD, in Mark Medoff's "When You Comin' Back, Red Ryder?" with a cast that included the actor and director Larry Fessenden, the film producer Rachael Horovitz, and the rock vocalist Ilene Markell. Egger was undergraduate Poetry Editor and then Editor-in-Chief of the Yale literary magazine, and is a published poet, book reviewer, and journalist. With his son Leo, Egger helped to found Eno River Players, www.enoriverplayers.org, the community theater in Durham, North Carolina, where Egger is executive director. Egger has also acted in Eno River Players Productions, including Hamlet (as Claudius), King Lear (as Gloucester), and As You Like It (as Duke Senior). During the early days of the Covid crisis, Egger helped form a syndicate to refinance The Fruit, an important Durham art/performance space. Egger is a Professor at Duke University, and online versions of his courses are in the top-100 worldwide by enrollment during the Covid era, and in the top-250 worldwide of all time. In the Shade is Egger's first play with songs.

TOM LAVERACK (music and additional lyrics) is a singer-songwriter from NYC and co-founder of the independent label, Sojourn Records. He released his seventh album, One Stop Past Your Destination in 2014. Laverack has recorded as a solo artist and as part of the duo, Just Desserts, featuring longtime collaborator Larry Fessenden. In 2007, Laverack and Mark Ambrosino co-founded Sojourn Records. Laverack's album, Cave Drawings, produced and recorded by Ambrosino, was the debut release for Sojourn and the inspiration for starting the label. Laverack's music has also been featured in Larry Fessenden's films, including No Telling, Habit, Wendigo and The Last Winter. In the Shade is Laverack's first stage collaboration.

MARK AMBROSINO (musical direction) is a recording engineer and producer, as well as a song writer, drummer, bass guitar player and vocalist. Mark started playing the drums professionally at the age of ten and has played on hundreds of records, films, and commercials. Mark has worked with Ray Charles, Whitney Houston, Barbara Streisand, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bolton, Michael McDonald, Neil Young, Pink, Perry Farrell, John Popper, Chris Barron, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and many others. In 1995, Mark built his own recording studio, The Madhouse, where he has played on, produced, engineered and mixed hundreds of recordings. In 2007, Mark co-founded Sojourn Records, an independent label based out of the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Sojourn recently had its fifty-sixth release, almost all of which Mark produced, played on, engineered and mixed.