Dan Hoy to Make NYC Solo Concert Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will welcome Dan Hoy, star of the first national tour of the CATS revival, as he makes his NYC solo concert debut. After a lengthy hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoy is thrilled to return to the music that inspired him throughout his early career. Featuring music from Love Never Dies, Brandi Carlile, Songs for a New World, Hadestown, Adele, and more, Hoy puts his expressive, versatile voice to good use as he explores a variety of genres, songwriters, and themes. Join him as he steps into the New York solo spotlight for the first time and learn a bit more about this exciting young artist along the way.

Music directing and arranging will be acclaimed composer, conductor, and pianist Jake Landau. Landau, a Juilliard faculty member and award-winning artist who holds degrees from both Juilliard and Oxford University. New music from Landau and his writing partner Emily Garber's show "Psyche" will be featured throughout the evening.

Also joining Dan will be Michelle Pauker. Originally from Westport, CT, Pauker is a graduate of Baldwin Wallace University's esteemed musical theatre program, and has appeared in shows across the country, staring in a wide range of productions from A Midsummer Night's Dream (Great Lakes Theater Festival/Idaho Shakespeare) and Into the Woods (Forestburgh Playhouse).

Additional guest artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dan Hoy plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 21st at 9:30 PM. There is a $35-75 cover charge (depending upon seating tier) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54below.com/events/dan-hoy. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT DAN HOY

An actor, singer, and teacher based out of New York City, Dan Hoy has performed in venues across North America, from the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles to the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto. Originally from Northeastern Ohio, Dan has his Bachelor of Music in Music Theatre from Baldwin Wallace University (Class of 2018) and has trained with a wide variety of experts in the fields of acting, voice, and dance.

Recent credits include: CATS as Munkustrap (1st Nt'l Tour, Revival), Rock of Ages as Drew (John W. Engeman Theater), Next to Normal as Gabe (Theater on the Square), Pippin as Pippin (Thin Air Theater Co.), The Last Five Years as Jamie (Revolution Theatrics), and The Glass Menagerie as Jim O'Connor (Big Dog Theatrics). In addition to his public performances, Dan regularly works with acclaimed composers and writers in the development of new works.

When not performing, Dan runs a private voice studio out of NYC, teaching students of all experience levels and backgrounds.

Website: www.danhoy.org

Instagram: @dan_jhoy