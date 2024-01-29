DON'T FORGET ME Comes to Chelsea Table + Stage in March

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE presents Sarah Anne Fernandez in Don’t Forget Me: Musical Memoirs of the Women Who Shaped History on March 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM. In her newest solo show, Sarah asks the question: what do you have to do to have your story told? Throughout Broadway’s lush and varied repertoire, we’ve seen the stories of real women who have existed in history come to life on stage. But why them, and why musicals? In Don’t Forget Me, Sarah Anne Fernandez explores women in history whose stories have made it to the bright lights of Broadway. From The Sound of Music to SIX, and everything else in between, Fernandez takes us on a musical journey through the stories and legacies of some of history’s most beloved, controversial, and iconic women. Performed during Women’s History Month, the show begs the question – have these musicals handled these women’s legacies with care, or have they instead perpetuated false narratives that tell a different tale?

The concert is written and produced by Sarah Anne Fernandez. It will be directed by Rebecca Aparicio (Evita at A.R.T.) and music directed and played by Sheela Ramesh (SIX, The Gardens of Anuncia). Filling out the band will be Elena Bonomo (SIX) on drums, Matt SanGiovanni (Dear Evan Hansen) on guitar, Sasha Ono on cello and Nic Mrakovcic on bass. Special guest performers to be announced at a later date.

Tickets are $20-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A live-stream ticketing option is available for $20. All tickets and information are available at Click Here. Ticket sales close 2 hours before show time. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show incur a $5 surcharge.



