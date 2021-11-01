DIVINE FEMININE SOUL Cabaret Comes to New York City November 11

Acclaimed stage performers Catriona Fray and Alena Bernardi are set to play at The Duplex in New York City with their new show, "Divine Feminine Soul" one performance only on the magical date 11/11 at 7pm.

This show spotlights the musical and lyrical mastery of Catriona Fray and Alena Bernardi Los Angeles based composers, actresses, vocalists, producers, and multi-instrumentalists who take you on a transcendent journey through the pathways of the divine feminine energetic experience on earth. Their intention is to marry the yin and the yang of all encounters through song. Although at times we feel fragile, stale, shame, and guilt as we navigate our individual life experiences, we can breathe, direct, and awaken ourselves to the dawn of a new day, and music is the guide, the living breath and pulse in all things. We can discover the true beauty of this planet, the breeze that graces our noses with the smell of fresh flowers... the magical path of the unknown.

Alena Bernardi is a vocalist and songwriter from Detroit, Michigan. Alena received her BA in Music Education with an emphasis on Vocal Music Performance from Michigan State University. Alena has performed many roles around the greater Los Angeles area including Lily Garland in On The Twentieth Century and Rapunzel in Into The Woods. In June 2019 Alena performed her original one-woman musical, Swiped The Musical, at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Swiped is a romantic musical comedy operetta that explores the ups and downs of the world of online dating and the societal expectations placed on young women in our fast-paced contemporary world. Swiped was the winner of the Festival's Encore Extension Award.

Catriona Fray is a graduate of UCLA's School of Theater, Film, and Television, where was she was a featured soprano in the UCLA ScatterTones a cappella group, traveled around the country singing at the White House, opened for Grammy Award winning Pentatonix, and filmed with recording artist Jojo in a national commercial for Freeform. She has worked on two Kathleen Marshall (three-time Tony Award director/choreographer) productions Mamma Mia at the Hollywood Bowl and Sweet Charity as Rosie. Her favorite leading roles include the Witch in Into the Woods, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, and Lucy in Jekyll and Hyde. NYC Off-Broadway concert credits include, Swing 46, Town Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below, (Le) Poisson Rouge, and The Duplex, where she produced, created, and starred in her own cabaret The Melody Plays On: No One is Alone to help raise awareness and donations for the local domestic violence awareness non-profit "Never Alone Again."

Alena and Catriona met back in 2017 while performing in a production of "Into the Woods" in North Hollywood (Catriona was the Witch to Alena's Rapunzel). In that, they discovered the power and depth of their vocal blend thus beginning a harmoniously divine sisterhood. During the pandemic, they reunited, writing songs together, which inspired many collaborations, recordings, and performances around Los Angeles (including Bar20 Sunset, a monthly residency at Loft Ensemble, Bar Lubitsch, and the Bourbon Room Hollywood), all while building and supporting their respective music teaching businesses Catriona Fray Studios and Unicorn Music Academy where they teach and provide performing opportunities for students of all ages.

Catriona and Alena's enchanting melodies and harmonies have audiences feel the sensuous, sweetness, playfulness, and softness of feminine energy uniting. "Divine Feminine Soul" is a truly soul-stirring experience that will move you through the exact spaces your true essence desires to be moved.

Tickets are available online at www.purplepass.com/divine1111, You must present your VACCINE CARD and ID at the door to enter the theatre. $15 Ticket in Advance ($20 Ticket at the Door), with a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre. Online sale ends: 11/11/21 at 5:30pm EST. The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, 61 Christopher Street (at the Corner of 7th Avenue) New York, NY 10014.