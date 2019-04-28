DELISH Comes to Bedlam

Apr. 28, 2019  

DELISH Comes to Bedlam

NYC's Tastiest Variety Show: hosted by Philip Sparkle (@philipsparkle) and Golden Delicious (@msgoldendelicious).Come hungry. We're serving you courses of comedy, drag, and music - and the audience is full of snacks.

The show plays Sundays at 7PM at Bedlam NYC (40 Avenue C), featuring DJ Harkness Granger.

GUESTS:Sunday May 5

Sunday May 12

Sunday May 19

  • Zach Zimmerman
  • Jay Jurden
  • Marcia Belsky
  • Benito Skinner
  • Chola Spears

Sunday May 26

  • Cat Cohen
  • Cole Escola
  • Matt Bellassai
  • Charlie Barday
  • Bambina The Don Diva

www.bedlamnyc.com



