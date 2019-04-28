DELISH Comes to Bedlam
NYC's Tastiest Variety Show: hosted by Philip Sparkle (@philipsparkle) and Golden Delicious (@msgoldendelicious).Come hungry. We're serving you courses of comedy, drag, and music - and the audience is full of snacks.
The show plays Sundays at 7PM at Bedlam NYC (40 Avenue C), featuring DJ Harkness Granger.
GUESTS:Sunday May 5
- Zach Teague
- Josh Sharp
- Sam Morrison
- Rachel Kaly
- Jax
Sunday May 12
- La Dynasty
- Brian Faas
- Becca Blackwell
- Fareeha Khan
- Didi Cumswell
Sunday May 19
- Zach Zimmerman
- Jay Jurden
- Marcia Belsky
- Benito Skinner
- Chola Spears
Sunday May 26
- Cat Cohen
- Cole Escola
- Matt Bellassai
- Charlie Barday
- Bambina The Don Diva