DELISH Comes to Bedlam

NYC's Tastiest Variety Show: hosted by Philip Sparkle (@philipsparkle) and Golden Delicious (@msgoldendelicious).Come hungry. We're serving you courses of comedy, drag, and music - and the audience is full of snacks.

The show plays Sundays at 7PM at Bedlam NYC (40 Avenue C), featuring DJ Harkness Granger.

GUESTS:Sunday May 5

Zach Teague

Josh Sharp

Sam Morrison

Rachel Kaly

Jax

Sunday May 12

La Dynasty

Brian Faas

Becca Blackwell

Fareeha Khan

Didi Cumswell

Sunday May 19

Zach Zimmerman

Jay Jurden

Marcia Belsky

Benito Skinner

Chola Spears

Sunday May 26

Cat Cohen

Cole Escola

Matt Bellassai

Charlie Barday

Bambina The Don Diva

www.bedlamnyc.com





