DEBRA COOK'S JILTED TO PERFECTION to be Presented Virtually in May

A divorced Mormon mom fights against culture and security when she meets a Scientologist actor/director.

Apr. 21, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom will present DEBRA COOK'S Jilted to Perfection in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Jilted to Perfection, Book, Lyrics, and Music Jilted by Debra Cook. A divorced Mormon mom fights against culture and security when she meets a Scientologist actor/director who joyfully tasks risks to live his dreams with the woman he knows is his soul mate.

For more information about the show, go to https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/.


