DAVID MILLS: GLAMOUR + DESPAIR To Play Pangea April 22 & 29

Comedy cabaret firebrand and American ex-pat in London David Mills returns to NYC's Pangea for the 5th time in the club's prime venue, the jewel-box Cabaret Room with a screamingly jaded look at the apocalypse in the world premiere of "glamour + despair." Joined by Jody Shelton on the piano, Mills takes us on a scathing romp through the boneyard of contemporary culture, eviscerating everything from celebrity to casual sex, guns to social media, drugs to affirmations, and much more. Two performances at Pangea, 178 2nd Avenue, NYC Saturdays - April 22 & 29 at 9:30PM.

Inspired by the sardonic wit of Paul Lynde, the musical audacity of Sandra Bernhard, and the casual elegance of Irish comedian Dave Allen, Mills turns his acidic humor on today's harrowing headlines while skewering the unrelenting horrors of contemporary life. Mills mashes up his biting wit with surprising reinterpretations of forgotten 50s classics, undiscovered 70s soul bangers, 90s indie standards, and even something from the past decade. Stephen Mosher of Broadway World declared Mills' previous Pangea engagement, "One of the most flawlessly constructed nights of comedy one is likely to see."

WHAT: David Mills: glamour + despair

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

WHERE: Pangea, 178 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

HOW MUCH: $20 advance, $25 door (cash only). $20 food & drink minimum.

DOORS OPEN AT 9:00 p.m.

TICKETS: https://tinyurl.com/glamourdespair

MORE INFO: www.itsdavidmills.com

David Mills is an American stand-up comic, actor and cabaret act based in London who's performed all over the UK, Europe and the US. Mills made his big screen debut in Stephen Frears' "Florence Foster Jenkins" starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant. Mills recently played Andy Warhol in the UK TV series "Urban Myths," as well as appearing with Benedict Cumberbatch in "Patrick Melrose." Mills has opened for Margaret Cho and acclaimed UK chanteuse, Barb Jungr. In 2018, his Edinburgh Fringe show received a clutch of four and five star reviews. In New York he's performed at HERE, Dixon Place, the New York Fringe Festival and several less savory venues that have since been shut down.

Jody Shelton is a music producer, composer, director and musician based in New York City. He has contributed to Sesame Street (HBO, PBS), The President Show (Comedy Central), and The Break With Michelle Wolf (Netflix) and to the musicals 50 Shades! The Musical, The Story of a Story (The Untold Story) (Jeff Award Nominee), and The Village of Vale at Lincoln Center. Jody has written and produced music for the podcasts Sunstorm, Thank You For Coming Out, and Peloton - Fitness Flipped, and has served as musical director and director for many shows and theater companies including musical improv ensemble Baby Wants Candy, hip hop improv group North Coast and The Second City.

Pangea is a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere. Since introducing music and performance in January 2015, Pangea has become a hub for the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement. Mixing spirited downtown hospitality with a deliciously priced Italian-Mediterranean menu, Pangea "has vaulted to the forefront of the alt-cabaret scene!" according to Elisabeth Vincentelli of The NY Times. A near-business fatality of the pandemic, Pangea earned the prestigious Village Award, presented by Village Preservation, in June 2021 as it prepared to welcome back audiences after a hiatus that started in March 2020.

Photo by David Windmill