Cris Groenendaal Headlines August 6th LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN

Broadway Star - Cris Groenendaal

with Sue Anderson, Hosted by Carole Demas

FRIDAY AUGUST 6 @ 7:30 pm

A Live Streamed and On-Demand Event

With more than a dozen Broadway shows between them including such hits as PIRATES OF PENZANCE, CATS, SWEENEY TODD, and PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Cris Groenendaal and Sue Anderson have been a well known BWAY couple for the last 40 years. Their show consists of an eclectic set of BWAY/Cabaret ("Think of Me"), folk ("Blackbird/In My Life"), American Song Book ("Manhattan/Just in Time"), and amusing novelty numbers ("Entering Marion"). They have produced three CDs, two children (scientists), and have performed in concerts around the world from Taiwan to Nova Scotia, Hawaii to Moscow, and they have both recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London. This show will enchant and delight our audience, near and far, with these consummate entertainers.

Skylight Run Productions is proud to present Cris Groenendaal and Sue Anderson, hosted by Carole Demas for our August show. In addition to all of their live performances on Broadway and in concert and cabaret, Mr. Groenendaal and his wife, Sue Anderson, have produced three solo albums: ALWAYS, A CHRISTMAS WISH, and most recently, MOSTLY LIVE. Other recordings include the role of Billy Crocker on EMI's ANYTHING GOES, RCA's A Stephen Sondheim Evening, and Book-of-the-Month Records' SONGS OF NEW YORK and SONDHEIM albums

ABOUT THE CAST:

Cris Groenendaal: After originating the role of Andre in the Broadway production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Cris went on to play the Phantom some 860 performances with three major companies: New York, Toronto, and the Canadian National Tour. Other Broadway credits include Anthony Hope in SWEENEY TODD, the roles of George, the Soldier, and Louis the Baker in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE (both shows recreated for PBS), Major Rizzolli in PASSION, and Miles Gloriosus in the 1996 revival of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM. He originated the role of Father in the National Tour of RAGTIME, and he played Jules in the Kennedy Center revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. With the New York City, Cleveland, Portland, Tulsa, and Syracuse Opera companies he has played such roles as Danilo in THE MERRY WIDOW, the title role in CANDIDE, Captain Corcoran in HMS PINAFORE, the Caliph in KISMET, and Ravenal in SHOW BOAT.!

His solo Broadway/Cabaret show has been featured with the symphony orchestras of Phoenix, AZ; Erie, PA; Wheeling, W.VA; S W Florida; and Rochester, MN. and has been done in recital for voice and piano at the Performing Arts Center in Anchorage, for Fairbanks Light Opera, AK, at the Hawaii Theatre Center, in Nantucket, and in Hilton Head. Other concert performances include a Carnegie Hall debut (1994), a televised Boston Pops, the Montreal Symphony, the Minnesota Orchestra, the Israel Philharmonic, the Moscow Radio and TV Orchestra, and the Russian Philharmonic. Presently he is singing a concert entitled 'THREE PHANTOMS IN CONCERT' with various symphonies around the country.!

Sue Anderson: Sue's career has been full and varied, ranging from Broadway productions to films to recordings. As a conductor and musical director, Ms. Anderson has worked with the Broadway and national touring companies of PIRATES OF PENZANCE, ME AND MY GIRL, and CATS. She played in the orchestra pits of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, WOMAN IN WHITE, A CATERED AFFAIR, SPAMALOT, THE LION KING, and SOMETHING ROTTEN. She has conducted Pops concerts with the Milwaukee, Detroit, Phoenix, Portland, and Shreveport orchestras and most recently conducted the London Philharmonic.

An accomplished pianist, Ms. Anderson was the featured on-stage pianist in Broadway's JERRY'S GIRLS. She also performs regularly at Carnegie Hall with the all-state choirs produced by Field Studies International.!

Sue was the musical director for The First All Children's Theater, The Broadway Local (an improvisational comedy group), SoundBites (a political satire group for National Public Radio), the premiere of MARTIN GUERRE (directed by Mark Lamos, at Hartford Stage) and has toured many times with the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. She has been musical director at the Westchester Broadway Theatre for MISS SAIGON, MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS, BYE, BYE BIRDIE, NINE, and BIG RIVER. She worked on the films "Clever Jack," "Svengali," and "The Ultimate Solution of Grace Quigley" in various capacities.!

Some of the fun and unusual things Ms. Anderson has done were coaching Rex Harrison in the revival of MY FAIR LADY, teaching Peter O'Toole to play the piano, playing duets with Richard Chamberlain, enjoying the finest chocolates with Katherine Hepburn, and being repeatedly kissed by Kevin Kline.