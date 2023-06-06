Comedian, Author and Actor Catherine Cohen to Perform at Joe's Pub

The show will run at Joe’s Pub from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 30.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Joe’s Pub, a program of the Public Theater presents the North American premiere of critically acclaimed comedian, author, and actor Catherine Cohen’s new show Come For Me. 

The show will run at Joe’s Pub from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 30 with press performances on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10 for review coverage to strictly run on or after the official press opening on Tuesday, June 13. 

Joining Cohen as opening support at each performance is award-winning actor and comedian Ikechukwu Ufomadu.  

Come For Me is an openly glamorous, decidedly horny musical exploration of what it means to enter your thirties as a woman online, in love, and inspired to romanticize the prospect of freezing your eggs."Shooting The Twist… She's Gorgeous at Joe's Pub was the best night of my life!!” Said Cohen. “ I can't wait to debut my new hour there this summer. It's going to be dreamy!!!" The show made its world premiere in the UK, where it was praised by The Guardian as “outrageously sharp and funny.” The List applauded Cohen’s songwriting, as it “continues to be rich in gags and memorable melodies while also growing in sophistication and complexity.”

Cohen invites her audiences to “emotionally prepare for sexy stand-up and songs about finding your purpose, filling the void, and sending nothing but love and light to anyone who isn’t addicted to your person.”

Ufomadu has been called the "gentleman scholar of alt comedy" by Vulture, while Time Out New York has described him as having "a confidence as big as all outdoors. You don't want to miss him before he becomes a household name." His set will be a waggishly absurd exploration of such vital topics as “The Alphabet” and “Counting.”

Catherine Cohen is best known for her hit Netflix comedy special The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous, which was also performed and filmed at Joe’s Pub, and premiered earlier this year. The same live show won Cohen the coveted title of Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in 2019. Last year, Cohen found herself in Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, and she joined the cast for Season 3 of FX’s critically acclaimed series What We Do In The Shadows. She can also be seen leading the indie comedy Dating & New York opposite fellow comedian Jaboukie Young-White, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films. Her other on screen credits include Netflix’s series Special, Michael Showalter’s feature The Lovebirds, Disney+’s reboot of Home Alone, HBO’s High Maintenance, Comedy Central’s Broad City, and TBS’ Search Party.  Additionally, in 2021, Cohen published her first book, God I Feel Modern Tonight, a collection of comedic poetry. Cohen and fellow beloved and criminally under-famous comedian Pat Regan host Seek Treatment, a playful, fun, and flirty podcast all about "boys, sex, dating, and love." She can be seen next in the Paramount+ feature film, At Midnight, and in the upcoming Hulu series What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding.



