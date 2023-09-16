Coltrane Revisited with Jimmy Greene, Greg Osby, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Below, you'll find the details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running September 18th - October 1st.



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Coltrane Revisited with Jimmy Greene, Greg Osby, James Weidman, Lonnie Plaxico and Billy Drummond, Grace Fox Big Band, Artemis and Mehmet Ali Sanlikol and Whatsnext? featuring Miguel Zenon and Anat Cohen.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, catch Gabrielle Stravelli, Michael Kanan Trio, Lucy Yeghiazaryan Quintet, Margot Sergent and 'Bouncin with Bud' Bud Powell Birthday Celebration with Steve Smith, Lonnie Plaxico and Manuel Valera.



Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & the Nighthawks, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater September 18th - October 1st

September 18 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in September at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 19 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Gabrielle Stravelli

Award-winning vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli takes over Tuesday nights at Birdland Theater in September with her trademark vocal style and her trio featuring Pat O'Leary (bass) and a rotation of New York's most captivating pianists. Together, they will explore both familiar classics and lesser-known gems of the canon, highlighting a diverse repertoire that will show the Great American Songbook is for everyone. Stravelli's clear tone, gutsy rhythm, impeccable scat-singing and contagious joy have delighted audiences the world over; recent honors include the Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording (2020); the Broadway World Cabaret Award for Best Jazz Vocalist (2019); the MAC Award for Best Female Vocalist (2015); and the Bistro Award as a Jazz Vocalist (2015). Expect a swinging, engaging month of music.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



September 19-23 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (9/19-21); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (9/22-23) – Birdland Jazz Club

Coltrane Revisited 22nd Anniversary with Jimmy Greene, Greg Osby, James Weidman, Lonnie Plaxico and Billy Drummond

A special all-star tribute to the saxophonist that many have called the greatest musician in American history. “Coltrane Revisited”—now in its 22nd consecutive year—has brought sold out audiences to Birdland Jazz Club for over two decades and counting. This year, the great Jimmy Greene and Greg Osby lead a saxophone frontline, with pianist James Weidman, bassist Lonnie Plaxico, and drummer Billy Drummond forming the rhythm section. A hard-hitting, spiritually-inclined event, this week of performances is not to be missed.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 20 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 20 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night and special guest Peter Bernstein

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, drummer Vince Cherico, and pianist Ted Rosenthal, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, with special guests. Tonight it's guitarist Peter Bernstein. *Guitar night streams live every week at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 21 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Michael Kanan Trio

Consummate jazz pianist Michael Kanan has established himself as a voice in modern jazz with his versatility, his gorgeous touch, and his melodic sensibility. A student of the bebop masters, Kanan grew a reputation not only as a modern voice—performing extensively with peers Kurt Rosenwinkel, Mark Turner, Ben Street, and Jorge Rossy—but also as a vocal accompanist, touring the world with contemporary jazz vocal star, Jane Monheit. His own recordings on prominent Barcelona-based label, Fresh Sound New Talent, include The Gentleman Is a Dope and Convergence. He has performed on nearly 50 albums, including several with jazz vocal giant “Little” Jimmy Scott. He brings his swinging trio to Birdland Theater for one night. Don't miss!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 22 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



September 22-23 (Friday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Lucy Yeghiazaryan Quintet

One of the finest vocalists to emerge from New York City in recent times, the Armenian-born Lucy Yeghiazaryan has received the ringing endorsement of her peers and elders. Master pianist Johnny O'Neal is effusive: “Lucy possesses an engaging tone with a warm flair of musical diplomacy. As smooth as maple syrup on pancakes!” and trumpet great Joe Magnarelli calls her “A breath of fresh air.” A finalist in the 2015 Thelonious Monk Vocal Competition, Yeghiazaryan has gone on to release three critically-appraised albums under her name: Blue Heaven (2019), In Her Words with Vanisha Gould (2021) and Lonely House (duo with Michael Kanan) (2023). The La Reserve artist is a frequent guest in the trio of Birdland favorite, Emmet Cohen, and performs regularly at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Mezzrow, Symphony Space, and other venues across the country.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 24 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Grace Fox Big Band

In March of 2022, Grace Fox—a precocious talent then only 19 years old—celebrated the release of her debut album, and premiered her compositions at Birdland with her 17-piece all-female jazz ensemble. On her the recording, Eleven O' Seven (Next Level), Fox assembled a brilliant, multiethnic and multigenerational cast of jazzwomen from across the country that deftly represented her originals and arrangements—like “Sterile,” which Fox penned to illustrate the deadening effects of early pandemic quarantine, or “Strasbourg St. Denis,” the Roy Hargrove anthem which Fox orchestrated for large ensemble. “I had the opportunity to get this band together and I couldn't say no,” the trumpeter stated in an interview with Jazz Philadelphia. “It's my dream, as corny as that may sound.” Now she brings the group back to the Birdland stage for Round 2. Come enjoy what this special ensemble has in store!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 24 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Margot Sergent: The Edith Piaf Experience

Transport yourself back to the 1920 and 30s with Margot Sergent. In her native French, the exquisite vocalist and harpist brings you right into the world of romance, despair, and Bohemian grandeur which characterize the favorite songs of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, and Charles Trenet. Sergent's trio, So French Cabaret, features double bass and guitar, and together they invite you on a storyteller's journey, performing classics like “La Vie en Rose,” “Non, je ne regrette rien,” and “l'Hymne à l'Amour.” Sergent has performed across Paris and at France's legendary l'Olympia. As saxophone legend Archie Shepp describes: “What she does is pure poetry. No doubt she is one of the most captivating artists of her generation.” She makes her second appearance at Birdland Theater this summer, after a successful debut in January.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 24 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Nearly fifteen years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



September 25 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in September at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 26 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Gabrielle Stravelli

Award-winning vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli takes over Tuesday nights at Birdland Theater in September with her trademark vocal style and her trio featuring Pat O'Leary (bass) and a rotation of New York's most captivating pianists. Together, they will explore both familiar classics and lesser-known gems of the canon, highlighting a diverse repertoire that will show the Great American Songbook is for everyone. Stravelli's clear tone, gutsy rhythm, impeccable scat-singing and contagious joy have delighted audiences the world over; recent honors include the Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording (2020); the Broadway World Cabaret Award for Best Jazz Vocalist (2019); the MAC Award for Best Female Vocalist (2015); and the Bistro Award as a Jazz Vocalist (2015). Expect a swinging, engaging month of music.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



September 26-30 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (9/26-28); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (9/29-30) – Birdland Jazz Club

Artemis

On the heels of their latest release, In Real Time (Blue Note), the women of ARTEMIS comprise a jazz supergroup assembled by the legendary Blue Note Records. Featuring an internationally diverse lineup of individually-established leaders, ARTEMIS conjures original compositions or arrangements from its members. Bringing together pianist and musical director Renee Rosnes, bassist Noriko Ueda, saxophonists Nicole Glover and Erica Von Kleist, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, and drummer Allison Miller, the band offers lush, moving orchestrations and explorative solos. The group has performed at the Newport Jazz Festival, Carnegie Hall, and NPR's Jazz Night in America.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 27 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 27 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Alexis Cole

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30 pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, drummer Vince Cherico, and pianist Ted Rosenthal, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, with special guests. This week it's vocalist Alexis Cole.

*Guitar night streams live every week at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



September 29 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



September 29 – October 1 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

“Bouncin with Bud” Bud Powell Birthday Celebration with Steve Smith, Lonnie Plaxico and Manuel Valera

Over his life in music, the singular master drummer Steve Smith has proven himself a dedicated practitioner of big band, rock, fusion, South Indian music, and straight ahead bebop. In this engagement, he celebrates the life of genius American pianist Bud Powell, the modern jazz innovator of the 1940s and 50s. Joined by bassist Lonnie Plaxico (bass) as well pianist Manuel Valera (of Smith's Vital Information band), Smith presents Bud Powell's seminal music, canonized as fundamental and unavoidable for the last 60 years of jazz. Bud Powell was born on September 27th, 1924 and would be 99 for this birthday celebration. Help Steve and crew wish the beloved pianist a happy birthday as they bounce through his radiant music.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 1 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol & Whatsnext? Featuring Miguel Zenon and Anat Cohen

Grammy-nominated composer Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol creates ground-breaking jazz steeped in a variety of Turkish musical traditions. He and his band Whatsnext? Miguel Zenón will celebrate the release of their latest album Turkish Hipster. Sanlıkol's music has been praised by the Boston Globe as “colorful, fanciful, full of rhythmic life, and full of feeling. The multiculturalism is not touristy, but rather sophisticated, informed, internalized”. Sanlıkol is a full time faculty member at the New England Conservatory and he has composed for, performed and toured with international stars and ensembles such as Dave Liebman, Bob Brookmeyer, Billy Cobham, Anat Cohen, Antonio Sanchez, Tiger Okoshi, Miguel Zenon, Gil Goldstein, Esperanza Spalding, The Boston Camerata, The Boston Cello Quartet, A Far Cry string orchestra, American Composers Orchestra, Okay Temiz and Erkan Oğur. Sanlıkol was a recipient of the prestigious Aaron Copland Fund for Music Program Grant twice in 2016 and 2020, the New Music USA Project Grant in 2020, and the South Arts Jazz Road Creative Residency Grant in 2021 among other awards.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 1 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Nearly fifteen years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum