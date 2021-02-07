Club Helsinki Hudson Presents Wish You Were Hear Series: Bloody Valentines Show

Tommy Stinson & Chip Roberts will grace the stage of Helsinki Hudson on Saturday February 13th with their intimate music act Cowboys in the Campfire. Hosted by Dark carnival band Dust Bowl Faeries and produced by Experiential Design Artist Corey Aldrich, the show will broadcast LIVE from the Club Helsinki stage in historic Hudson, New York.

Tickets for the show are available on a donation basis to support the musicians in these difficult times of ongoing closure. The show will start at 8:00pm EST/NY streaming from a private youtube link.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 13 at 8pm.

Cowboys in the Campfire is Tommy Stinson and Chip Roberts. For the last 13 years, they've been writing and playing their unique brand of music together that blends original songs with guitar, lap steel, witty lyrics and humor. Drawing from personal experiences and everyday life observations, their casual onstage presence brings the audience right up there with them (SPOTIFY: Tommy Stinson)

Dust Bowl Faeries duet (Ryder Cooley and Jon B. Woodin) will intrigue and enchant you with their dark carnival music on accordion, singing saw, ukulele and acoustic guitar. Hailing from the New York Hudson Valley, the band was founded by artist Ryder Cooley and Hazel, a disembodied taxidermy ram who performs with the Faeries as their mascot-spirit animal. The faeries; eclectic repertoire of songs draws inspiration from circus, post-punk and Eastern European folk music. The ensemble recently released a new album, The Plague Garden, along with a new video, Candy Store, produced and directed by Lisa M. Thomas of Thin Edge Films.