Clifford Bell & Friends Comes To Palm Desert

Cabaret On Sundays Series presents Clifford Bell and one of his Cabarabia Spotlight shows with Clifford and his friends from Palm Springs: SHARON SILLS, BONNIE GILGALLON, and Joel Baker, and from San Diego: DAVID DOOLEY.

Clifford, who resides in Los Angeles, has presented shows for 30 years with some of the best and brightest singers, including himself, at such venues as The Gardenia, Catalina Bar and Grill, Vittello's, The E Spot, M Bar, and the legendary Cinegrill at the Roosevelt Hotel. As a director he's worked his magic for countless singers and numerous charity events including "Our Name Is Barbra", the annual Barbra Streisand Birthday Celebration that benefits Project Angle Food.

For this show Clifford's 'friends' will be two well-known local entertainers, Sharon Sills who currently headlines every Thursday night at 'Michael Holmes Purple Room, and Bonnie Gilgallon, known to many as Bonnie G and for her many years performing to Desert audiences at clubs, stage productions, charity events, and for her weekly radio show that covers the local entertainment scene called "The Culture Corner" on iHub network.

Rounding out the show is David Dooley from the San Diego area who is currently working the cabaret circuit in his popular one-man shows as 'Professor Playlist', and covering many decades of songs from multiple genres and composers. Showtime for "Clifford Bell & Friends" is Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 PM with doors opening at 1 PM and open seating at 1:30 PM. As musical director, Clifford has another local, Joel Baker who will be the pianist for the show. Tickets are sold at the door for $15 cash only. The Arthur Newman Theater is located in the Joslyn Center at 73750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert.





