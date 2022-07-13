Christy Altomare, Isabelle McCalla & More Will Sing The Music of Jorah Kwamé at Feinstein's/54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Joriah Kwamé: [Black Boy Joy]ful Noise on August 5, 2022, at 9:30pm.



Since he was a child, award-winning musical theater composer Joriah Kwamé has struggled with his voice. Is it too high? Does it say the right things? Is it too loud? Before writing the now-viral MT stand-alone, "Little Miss Perfect," (which won the inaugural 2019 Write Out Loud Contest) and starting to find success as a writer, Joriah had to find his voice through the many worlds he created to escape his stark reality as a neurodivergent black man in the midwest. In his 54 Below debut, Kwamé will transport audience into his world through sarcasm-coated anecdotes, chocolate-covered melodies, and lyrics from the soul. The night will bring together Broadway's most exciting names as he makes a [Black Boy Joy]ful Noise.

The one night only concert event will feature Kwamé along with Christy Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Rachael Cell (Little Miss Perfect concept album), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Diana Huey (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Disney Princess - The Concert), Terrance Johnson (Bhangin' It, Dream Girls), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Disney's Aladdin), Nico Oliveri (Boarding School), Noah J. Ricketts (Disney's Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill) and Brynn Williams (Spongebob Squarepants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

The evening will be produced by Jen Sandler and will feature Patrick Oberstaedt accompanying Kwamé on guitar.

Joriah Kwamé: [Black Boy Joy]ful Noise plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, August 5th,, 2022, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT JORIAH KWAMÉ

Joriah Kwamé is a playwright/composer/lyricist based in NYC. In 2019, his career was launched when he won Tony Nominee Taylor Louderman's WRITE OUT LOUD competition, for, "Little Miss Perfect", which since has grossed over 14 million views. He is a recipient of the 2020 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award and was one of six ASCAP writers featured in the ASCAP Songwriters: Next Generation showcase. He also participated in the 2020 Johnny Mercer Songwriting Project. Most recently, He was enlisted by Andrew Lippa to write a piece for San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus' premiere song cycle Songs Of The Pheonix, alongside the likes of Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Sondheim, and Ingrid Michaelson. Alongside Pasek and Paul, he wrote a song for Shawn Mendez in the upcoming Sony Picture Film, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. He is a 2021 Jonathan Larson finalist.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months.