Christine Dwyer, Gerald Caesar, Brian Charles Johnson And More Will Lead THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT at 54 Below

The performance is on May 23rd, 2023 at 9:30pm.

Apr. 14, 2023  
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Christine Dwyer in The Pretty Pants Bandit on May 23rd, 2023 at 9:30pm. From housewife to hero, Marie Baker, her gang, and one infamous pair of guns took the country for a year-long ride that would make headlines. Notoriously leaving the men she robbed with their pants down, her evolution became a revolution. Set against the sparkling and scintillating back drop of 1930s Miami, The Pretty Pants Bandit will steal your inhibitions and your heart.

A story of a woman leaving an abusive marriage to pursue a vigilante quest for vengeance quickly becomes something so much more. Part heist adventure, part romantic comedy, and all excitement-The Pretty Pants Bandit is empowering, moving and deeply entertaining.

Leading the cast is Christine Dwyer. Christine appeared on Broadway and the 2015 Tony Awards as Elphaba in Wicked and as Jenna in the National Tour of Waitress, Finding Neverland (Sylvia) and RENT (Maureen). Other credits include Ragtime (Mother), Murder Ballad (Sara) Rock Of Ages (Regina), and JCS Live on NBC with John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper. She sings the role of The Pretty Pants Bandit herself, Marie Baker-an unlikely heroine discovering herself, as the world discovers her alias. Gerald Caesar (Broadway's A Bronx Tale, Choir Boy, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) is Lawrence Walker, club owner and jazz singer turned reluctant criminal. The star-studded cast also includes Brian Charles Johnson (Broadway's American Idiot, Spring Awakening) Tiffany Renee Thompson (currently appearing in Little Shop of Horrors) Xavier Reyes (Nat'l Tour Kinky Boots) Jack Baugh (The Office: A Musical Parody) Carla Mongado (A Clockmaker's Daughter) and Quentin Avery Brown (Five Guys Named Moe)

With Music Direction by Matt Deitchman (Broadway's A Strange Loop, Almost Famous, Off-Broadway: Trevor the Musical) and featuring a four piece band.

The Pretty Pants Bandit plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 23rd at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge (plus a 10% order fee and $1.50 facility fee) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Chase Peacock is an actor, singer, composer from Atlanta, Georgia currently based in New York. He was a member of the original cast of Green Day's American Idiot on Broadway. Chase wrote and recorded the entire score for the web series Wiener And Wiener. As a songwriter he has written and recorded many songs as a solo artist and wrote the song "Boomerang" which appeared on Country artist Rachel Potter's album NOT SO BLACK AND WHITE.

Jessica De Maria is a New York based performer, director and writer. Jessica's first co-written musical, The Last Time We Were Here, appeared at the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2015. Her original arrangements of American folk music have appeared in productions of The Sleepy Hollow Experience all over the country and she was featured on the Spotify Original Podcast, "You Heard Me Write" during its inaugural season. Her most recent composition premiered in short film, "The Name", in Chicago in September of 2022.




