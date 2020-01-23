Chris Pinnella To Perform Iconic Sinatra Album Live In Boca Raton This March

This March, flashback to 1966 Las Vegas and join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Julie Andrews) along with his exceptional jazz quintet as they perform the iconic live album "Sinatra at the Sands" from beginning to end.

"The music is sensational, including definitive versions of signatures like 'Fly Me To The Moon,' 'Come Fly With Me,' and 'I've Got You Under My Skin'" (Rolling Stone). Once Pinnella and the band are through the album, audiences will be treated to more of their favorite Sinatra Classics, such as "New York, New York", "My Way" and more! Come and hear why the critics are calling Pinnella, "Sinatra's Spiritual Successor. He has the pipes to deliver the sincerity of each lyric in all its glory."

'Chris Pinnella: Sinatra at the Sands' plays the Mizner Park Cultural Center (201 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432) on FRIDAY MARCH 20TH at 7:30pm. VIP Ticket: $45 / Premium Ticket: $39 / Regular Ticket: $35. For Tickets Call the MPCC Box Office at (844) 672-2849 or Go Online at http://miznerparkculturalcenter.com/events/chris-pinnella-sinatra/

Chris Pinnella is a veteran of the stage having been is numerous Broadway National Tours, Off-Broadway and Regional productions, as well as most recently touring and recording with the multi-platinum selling arena rock band, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, as one of the group's lead singers. In addition, Chris has worked alongside icon Julie Andrews, as well as headlining at theatres throughout North America and such prestigious NYC venues: Feinstein's / 54 Below, Jazz! At Lincoln Center, Birdland, The Rainbow Room, The Grand Ballroom at the Plaza Hotel and more.





