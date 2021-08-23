Chloe Perrier & The French Heart Jazz Band to Present AMERICAN DIVAS IN PARIS at The Triad Theater

French singer, Chloe Perrier has just released a new album: Petite Fleur with her band, the French Heart Jazz Band! The French Heart Jazz band is a mix of French chansons and American jazz standards from the '20s to the '40s with a continental flare! The group is known for its reinvention of the old chestnut "My Heart Belongs to Daddy" as a bolero-tinged Twin Peaks theme, an obscure '20s hot jazz tune that Perrier had found in a history book, and the classic "La Vie en Rose."

After multiple sold out shows of "Gatsby in Paris", and the new successful album, the Triad Theater presents her new show "American Divas in Paris". A celebration of the great American Jazz singers who were in love with Paris: Blossom Dearie, Eartha Kitt, Joséphine Baker & Helen Merrill.

"I deeply admire and love these 4 women, and have wanted to put a spotlight on them for a long time. They all are an amazing inspiration as singers and as strong women. All four of them sang in French and loved Paris, so I thought it would be great to honor them together in a brand new show." Chloe says.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Wednesday September 8th

WHERE: Triad Theater, 158 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023

TIME: 7:00 PM

MUSIC VIDEO: J'ai deux amours (hommage à Joséphine Baker)

ALBUM LINK: Petite Fleur

TICKET SALE LINK: https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=8E0AA9CD-0BC4-4BC5-D3E9C713FE0E500E

About Chloe Perrier

Chloe started acting, singing and playing the violin when she was a little girl, completing her studies at the Bill Evans Piano Academy in Paris. Chloe's great strength is her ability to connect with her audience using her clear voice, emotion and true artistic talent. Her repertoire spans all the great jazz standards, and includes bossa nova, French songs, and her own compositions. She transports us into her poetic and romantic universe.