Chelsea Table and Stage Present THE VIOLET HOUR: A Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert, September 28

Chelsea Table and Stage will present THE VIOLET HOUR: A Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert, on Wednesday September 28th at 9:30pm. This 60 minute concert features the talents of Broadway performers and notable Pop/Rock Musicians and will raise funds and awareness for affordable and accessible reproductive healthcare.

THE VIOLET HOUR invites you to delight in dusk with a strikingly modern yet nostalgic homage to rock/pop anthems of the 60s thru 2000s. An hour long set of covers, some original music, and variety acts that aim to empower, inspire, and uplift.

This cheeky musical variety hour will be hosted by Mikayla Petrilla. This month's guests include powerhouse Broadway performers Jelani Remy (THE LION KING, AIN'T TOO PROUD) and Teal Wicks (WICKED, JEKYLL AND HYDE, FINDING NEVERLAND, THE CHER SHOW); pop singer Steph Amoroso (SLEEP NO MORE), rock band Midtown Staxx (NPR) and more.

Chelsea Table and Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside emerging artists. Ever-changing culinary and entertainment lineups mean you'll never have the same night twice. This 120-seat venue features state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, and lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups. Table and banquette seating options create the perfect date night atmosphere. Chelsea Table + Stage is the ultimate nightly setting for hospitality and entertainment in the city. The venue has previously boasted Evan and Zane, Matt Doyle, Orfeh and Andy Karl, and more.

Planned Parenthood was founded over 100 years ago on the revolutionary idea that women have the right to access the information and care they need to live strong, healthy lives. Today, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) fights to protect that right - often in the face of extreme politicians trying to take it away.Planned Parenthood Action Fund is a nonprofit, non-partisan group. PPAF is backed by more than 7 million activists, donors, and other supporters working to advance access to sexual health care and defend reproductive rights. While PPAF works at the national level, local Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations are fighting to defend reproductive rights in states across the country.

THE VIOLET HOUR plays Chelsea Table and Stage on Wednesday September 28th at 9:30pm for one night only. Ticket prices begin at $20 and artist earnings from ticket sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood's Action Fund. For tickets and more information, visit www.ChelseaTableAndStage.Com.