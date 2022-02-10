Chelsea Table + Stage to Present Emiline Michel in STRINGS + SOUL

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - has announced an encore performance of Emeline Michel, Haiti's eminent singer/songwriter, on Friday, March 18 at 9:30 PM. Her show "Strings + Soul" returns to the venue after a successful debut last fall. This evening of original compositions features a stellar band, including Yayoi Ikawa on piano, Rigaud Simon on bass, Gashford Guillaume on drums, and Dominic James on guitar. Tickets are $27. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Emeline Michel, known for her fusion of traditional Haitian rhythms (kompa, rasyn, and twoubadou) with other musical genres (pop, jazz, and blues), has created a sound which appeals to both traditional and contemporary listeners worldwide. Combined with Michel's hypnotic voice and remarkable stage presence, Michel has made her mark as one of the most notable Haitian singers, songwriters, and musicians of the past two decades.

Born in Haiti, Michel's foray into music began as a singer in the Church of Gonaives' gospel choir. Later, she studied at the Detroit Jazz Center, refining both her voice and musical style. Her return to Haiti showcased a new sound, highlighted on her debut album, Douvanjou ka leve. Her second album, Tout Mon Temps, featured the top single, "A.K.I.K.O.," a global sensation which charted in many countries, including Belgium, French Guiana, Chile, Japan, and Canada.

Michel's list of appearances include Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, the Clinton Global Initiative, Montreal International Jazz Festival, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Fuji Rock Festival, Seychelles Island Creole Festival, and the Teatro del Silencio, where she performed with Andrea Bocelli and the Choir Voices of Haiti in Italy. Her performance on MTV's "Hope for Haiti Now: A Global Benefit for Earthquake Relief" telethon garnered her tremendous acclaim. She has received the Haiti Musique en Folie Award for "Best Haitian Album," in addition to other honors.

Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com