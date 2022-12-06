Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Valentine's Day Show SO THIS IS LOVE, A Cabaret With Mikayla Petrilla

Chelsea Table + Stage has announced tickets for its new Valentine's Day show, SO THIS IS LOVE, a Valentine's Day Cabaret With Mikayla Petrilla on February 11th, 2023 at 7pm.

Valentine's Day is (almost) here, so come celebrate at Chelsea Table and Stage! Join Mikayla Petrilla in an evening of hilarious and heartfelt songs and stories of what it truly means to experience love. Whether you're married, dating, single, a hopeless romantic or feeling the heartbreak angst, Mikayla has a song just for you. With a set covering the greatest and most glorious love songs in the world, prepare for laughter, tears, sing alongs, romance, and raising a glass to Love on a Saturday night in New York City.

Mikayla Petrilla is a performer and comedienne whose recent mini-tour of benefit concerts for Planned Parenthood have played Chelsea Table and Stage and 54 Below. The series has raised thousands for Planned Parenthood and featured the talents of Broadway's Taylor Iman Jones, Teal Wicks, Jelani Remy, T. Oliver Reid, Sarah Steele, Allie Trimm and more. Leading with light, Mikayla has been featured in Saturday Night Live, Sleep No More/The McKittrick Hotel, the New York Musical Theatre Festival, the Hard Rock Cafe, Lisa Lampanelli: Big Fat Failure, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and has been involved in several pre-Broadway and regional musical and concert premiers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performances scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.

Ticket prices begin at $25 and are available now at https://chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/show/details/lVoEL1cFEQPPBdXYpPe3/1676159280000