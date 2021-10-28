Chelsea Table + Stage Announces Concert Series to Benefit the Hurricane Ida Relief Fund

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE has announced a special partnership with Jazz Foundation of America for a unique concert series to benefit the Hurricane Ida Relief Fund. The series, taking place every Wednesday in November at 7:00 PM, will highlight both noted jazz masters and rising talent. The concerts will feature Brandee Younger (November 3), Donald Harrison (November 10), Cyrus Chestnut (November 17), and Raul Midón (November 24). Tickets are $40. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

"Our team at CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is thrilled to host Jazz Foundation of America's special series," say the venue's co-founders John O'Mahoney and Gil Rubenstein. "The impact of Hurricane Ida on jazz musicians in Louisiana has been devastating. We're happy to do our part by hosting stellar performances from these wonderful jazz stars, and be able to contribute to this important cause."

Wednesday, November 3

BRANDEE YOUNGER

A leading voice of the harp today, performer, composer, educator, and concert curator Brandee Younger defies genres and labels. Recently awarded Rising Star Harpist in Downbeat's 2020 Critics Poll, she has performed and recorded with artists including Pharoah Sanders, Ravi Coltrane, Charlie Haden, Common, John Legend, The Roots, Stevie Wonder and Lauryn Hill. Her original composition "Hortense" was featured in the Netflix concert documentary, Beyoncé: Homecoming. In 2019, Ms. Younger was selected to perform her original music as a featured performer for Quincy Jones and Steve McQueen's "Soundtrack of America." Ms. Younger is a teaching artist at New York University and The New School College of Performing Arts in New York City.

Wednesday, November 10

DONALD HARRISON QUARTET

New Orleans-born saxophonist Donald Harrison is a musician/composer whom master musicians consider a master of every era of jazz, soul, and funk, and a composer of orchestral classical music. In the HBO drama "Treme," Emmy-winning director David Simon created two characters to portray how Harrison innovated new styles of music. Harrison has appeared as an actor/musician in nine episodes of "Treme," Oscar-winning director Johnathon Demme's film Rachel Getting Married, Spike Lee's When the Levees Broke, and Marvel's Luke Cage. Harrison honed his experience playing with Roy Haynes, Art Blakey, Dr. John, Lena Horne, McCoy Tyner, Miles Davis, Ron Carter, Digable Planets, and The Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Harrison has been a mentor to artists as diverse as The Notorious B.I.G., Jon Batiste, Christian Scott, Trombone Shorty, and Esperanza Spalding. Donald was named a 2022 NEA Jazz Master.

Wednesday, November 17

Cyrus Chestnut TRIO

An adept jazz pianist, Chestnut balances his lithe technical skill with a robust, soulful style that speaks to his deep gospel roots and love of swinging hard bop. Having grown up playing in the church, he learned early on how to infuse his swinging, classically trained style with a warm gospel sound. It was a style he perfected in the late '80s and early '90s as a sideman, backing legendary vocalists Jon Hendricks and Betty Carter, as well as with instrumentalists like Donald Harrison and Wynton Marsalis. As a leader of his own groups, he has collaborated with well-respected rhythm section players including Christian McBride, Carl Allen, Clarence Penn, Ron Carter, Lewis Nash, and others.

Wednesday, November 24

RAUL MIDÓN

Along with his 11 studio albums as a solo artist, Midón - dubbed "an eclectic adventurist" by People - has collaborated with such heroes as Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers, along with contributing to records by Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg and the soundtrack to Spike Lee's She Hate Me. Midón has earned acclaim the world over, with a fanbase that stretches from San Francisco to India, Amsterdam to Tokyo. Marveling over his live performances, The New York Times has called Midón "a one-man band who turns a guitar into an orchestra and his voice into a chorus." He recently performed in a special Homecoming Week music series at his alma mater, the University of Miami's Frost School of Music. He was surprised on stage with the school's most prestigious honor, the Distinguished Alumni Award.

