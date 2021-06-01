Celia Mei Rubin & Friends to Sing the Music of Seth Bisen-Hersh at Don't Tell Mama in June

Celia Mei Rubin (Matilda, The Great Comet, A Christmas Carol) is bringing a celebration of live cabaret featuring the songs of award-winning composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks off-Bway), to world-renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama on Friday, June 18th at 7PM. Starring a Broadway cast accompanied by a live band, the evening will be a grand toast to the return of live cabaret and this iconic venue!

Rubin and Bisen-Hersh will be joined by Leah Hofmann (Big Fish, Something Rotten Nat'l Tour), Kimberly Immanuel (The Fantasticks off-Bway, Pacific Overtures off-Bway), Erin Lamar (Love Quirks off-Bway), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, The Lion King), Andrew Mayer (The Great Comet), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda), Megan Sikora (Wicked, Curtains, Netflix's "Gypsy"), Lauren Testerman (Love Quirks off-Bway) and Puppetress Millie Minnelli in her stage debut.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St. The show has a $25 cover and 2 drink minimum, which is cash only. Tickets can be reserved at: https://www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6155-celia-mei-rubin-friends-sing-seth-bisen-hersh-6-18-21.