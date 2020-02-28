Celebrate Winnifred Coombe's Re-Birthday with Meg Stalter at THE VIOLET HOUR

IT'S SPRING BREAK, HUMANS! So take a break with THE VIOLET HOUR and celebrate Winnifred Coombe's Re-birthday too!

Winnifred's terrestrial guests on this spring break-themed edition include ginormously funny comedian MEG STALTER, writer/performer on the upcoming NATIONAL LAMPOON RADIO HOUR relaunch, as well as horticulturalist, urban farmer AMBER TAMM. Plus, tons more laughs, dancing, goofy games and SHOTS, SHOTS, SHOTS with an amazing ensemble of performers and musicians, including a special appearance by Alex Moffat (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE).

THE VIOLET HOUR follows a familiar late-night format - with a far-out twist. Winnifred Coombe (Caroline Kingsley), a Victorian spiritualist and magical traveler, transcends time and space to bring her audience aboard her inter-dimensional spacecraft. Guests mingle with Winnifred and her outlandish friends from space. They talk about how to save the planet - or at least how to enjoy the heck out of our last breaths on this little blue sphere.

THE VIOLET HOUR descends upon Caveat (21A Clinton St, New York, NY, 10002) on Sunday, March 1 at 9:30pm. Doors at 9:00pm. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door.

Tickets and info at https://www.caveat.nyc/series/the-violet-hour. Party clothes, costumes and/or strong looks encouraged. Dress up for Winnifred's Re-birthday!





