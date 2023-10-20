Celebrate The Holiday Season At Joe's Pub With Sandra Bernhard, Murray Hill, Everett Bradley, Jane Lynch And More!

Joe's Pub announces a sensational 25th Holiday Season. Cabaret traditions continue with performances from Everett Bradley, Murray Hill, Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery, The L Word Christmas Carol, Sandra Bernhard, And The Hot Sardines!

New Holiday habits will include Kiki Ball-change, Matt Doyle & The Whiskey 5 and Advent Carolndar.

Monday, November 20 at 7:00pm

Tuesday, November 21 at 7:00pm

Friday, November 24 at 7:00pm

Saturday, November 25 at 7:00pm

Sunday, November 26 at 8:30pm

GRAMMY-nominated rock percussionist Everett Bradley (E Street Band, Bon Jovi) just announced the return of his beloved holiday funk revue Holidelic. In Holidelic, Bradley plays the role of Papadelic, Funk's Father Christmas, an amalgamation of George Clinton and Santa Claus, featuring holiday-themed funk songs written by Bradley and brought to life by an array of top shelf noise makers.

Matt Doyle & The Whiskey 5 Make The Season Bright

Friday, November 24 at 9:30pm

Saturday, November 25 at 9:30pm

Matt Doyle returns to Joe's Pub with The Whiskey 5 to ring in the holidays at his annual holiday celebration. The set features rock arrangements of favorites like ‘Let it Snow!' And ‘Sleigh Bells' from his album, Make The Season Bright. It will also include new arrangements of classic holiday hits inspired by Matt's new role of Frank Sinatra in Sinatra: The Musical. Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater and order the closest thing to eggnog on the menu! It's time for a heavy dose of holiday cheer!

Monday, November 27 at 7:00pm, 9:30pm

Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00pm, 9:30pm

Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00pm, 9:30pm

Thursday, November 30 at 7:00pm, 9:30pm

Mischief-makers of jazz the Hot Sardines have toured their always-evolving Holiday Stomp show from Toronto to Tokyo — and they're bringing it to NYC for the first time in six years. Coming off releasing their new album C'est la Vie (which WBGO said “swings like hell”), they'll serve up a yuletide extravaganza inspired by early jazz, blues and pop Christmas recordings, with hat tips to Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Edith Piaf, Hoagy Carmichael and more — reinterpreting classics, rediscovering obscure gems, and kicking off the season with plenty of sounding joy.

Friday, December 1 at 7:00pm, 9:30pm

Saturday, December 2 at 7:00pm, 9:30pm

Sunday, December 3 at 7:00pm, 9:30pm

THE Tony Guerrero QUINTET has been a staple of the Southern California jazz scene for many years. Featuring Tony Guerrero (trumpet/piano), Matt Johnson (drums), Mark Visher (sax/flute), Dave Siebels (keyboards) and David Miller (bass), they have currently toured the country with Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery & Tim Davis in the cabaret shows SEE JANE SING, TWO LOST SOULS and A SWINGIN' LITTLE CHRISTMAS. In 2016 they released their holiday album, A Swingin' Little Christmas Time, that landed a spot in the Top Ten of the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts. The title track, an original Tony Guerrero composition, went to #6 on the Billboard charts. The Tony Guerrero Quintet's own recordings have been a staple on jazz radio for over thirty years.

Sunday, November 26 at 6:00pm

Sunday, December 10 at 6:00pm

Sunday, December 17 at 6:00pm

Reverend Billy & The Stop Shopping Choir spend most of their time on the street or in contested spaces fighting for Justice which they do with music; wild singing, spectacle performance, ecstatic joy, and honesty. They sing from within the complicated sadness of being alive right now, which is to say they sing themselves free, and they'll sing you free, too. Stateside they are considered public enemies, but the European set thinks they're high art, and they've toured to all of the fancy venues. They've won awards and lost them at the same time and most of all they work for the Earth and care that you do too! And they actually care about you, so come through.

Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00pm

Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00pm

Thursday, December 14 at 9:30pm

Friday, December 15 at 9:30pm

Saturday, December 16 at 9:30pm

SHOW HO HO HO BIZ !!! NYC's beloved comedian, actor, and larger-than-life personality Murray Hill (aka Mr. Showbiz) gives the much-needed gift of holiday cheer and showbiz denial to Joe's Pub with his legendary Yuletide holiday show: A Murray Little Christmas. If there is anyone to get us in the holiday spirit and forget about the world's continued collapse, it's Murray and his fun-loving pals (special guests announced soon)!

Tuesday, December 12 at 9:30pm

In the 9 seasons of the hit series “The L Word,” we've never seen anyone celebrate Christmas, until now! When Shane is revealed to be a closeted Christmas-head, her friends rally to literally make the Yuletide gay. But Bette's aversion to Christmas cheer threatens to ruin the holiday and dash Shane's hopes of everyone coming together. Can three familiar ghosts persuade Bette to see the error of her ways and find some holiday spirit before it's too late? Join a cast of New York City's funniest queer comedians, actors, and special musical guests for a live reading of The L Word Christmas Carol, written and hosted by Carolyn Bergier and Nayomi Reghay.

Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30pm

The uproarious cabaret sensation, Kiki Ball-Change makes her Joe's Pub debut with an all-new holiday cabaret spectacular, HANUKIKI. Join Kiki on the 7th night of Hanukkah, Wednesday, December 13th and enjoy all of your favorite Christmas, Hanukkah, and wintertime songs like you've never heard them before. With original parodies, classic holiday tunes, and a three-piece band, Kiki will have you in the holiday spirit before you can say "pass the latkes!”

Monday, December 18 at 7:00pm

Tuesday, December 19 at 9:30pm

Wednesday, December 20 at 9:30pm

Join Eva and Rodney for a festive cuckoo cabaret celebrating the holiday season.

Friday, December 22 at 7:00pm, 9:30pm

Advent Carolndar, the digital initiative where Broadway veterans Julia Mattison and Joel Waggoner wrote a new holiday song every day in the 25 days leading to Christmas, performs live for the second year in a row. Featuring songs from the three years of Advent Carolndar, as well as one-time-only improvised carols, Mattison and Waggoner stir up dingle-bongle (holiday cheer) and mayhem, with special guests, clams and a Christmas witch! The return engagement at Joe's Pub is again directed by Tim Drucker.

Sunday, December 31 at 6:00pm

Since moving to the U.S., French-born Hot Sardines frontwoman Elizabeth Bougerol has always celebrated twice on Dec 31: Once at midnight, and once (at 6PM EST) when the clock strikes midnight in Paris. Join the Hot Sardines for a raucous hot jazz party that pays homage to the Franco-American love affair through reimagined classics from the likes of Sidney Bechet, Cole Porter, and Josephine Baker, as well as the Sardines' own originals off their new bilingual album C'est la Vie, all capped with a NYE countdown in the City of Light -- and be home in your pyjamas by 7pm.