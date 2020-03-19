Caveat to Livestream New Game Show WHAT'S THE BIG IDEA

Join Eric Cunningham (NBC) and his fav comedians, scientists & dreamers for the game show where you try to predict the future. In this fast panel game show they explore the audacious projects that could change the world forever (even if maybe they won't).

They'll present a bunch of those Big Ideas (think space projects, climate change ideas, A.I., etc), then you & the panel must figure out if they're real proposals or if we made them up... and if they're real, whether they're a total waste of time.

From a space elevator on the moon (real) to a greenhouse-gas scrubber attachment for

cow buttholes (fake), no Idea is too Big or too absurd for What's the Big Idea.

FEATURING

FAREEHA KHAN

(Jimmy Kimmel Live)

KYLE MARIAN VITERBO

(The Symposium: Academic Stand-Up)

SAURIN CHOKSI

(Fuse & MTV)

Tues March 24

7PM

Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3b57CBtNx-cXPRdldkst7g





