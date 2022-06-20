Catch Deborah Stone's New Show, CHIAROSCURO Announced At Pangea, June 28

Cabaret artist Deborah Stone debuts her new show, Chiaroscuro, at Pangea, with a second performance on June 28 at 7:00 PM. The show is directed by Lina Koutrakos, with Musical Director John Cook on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass.

The title of the show is derived from the term meaning the contrasted light and shadow in drawing and painting, caused by light falling unevenly from a particular direction on a subject. Stone thus offers a look at life's balancing act through the pixilated combination of light and dark featuring the music of Steve Winwood, Cy Coleman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Michael McDonald and more.

Tickets are $20, with a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage). Reserve at Pangeanyc.com

Pangea is located on Second Avenue between East 11th and 12h Streets, NYC