Cast Members From BE MORE CHILL, BEAUTIFUL, and More Join Celebration Of World Pride

On The Quays announces special guests for "50 Years of DIVAS," the fifth installment of the #howaboutlove concert series at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, June 23 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. This year's special guest performers include Be More Chill's Tiffany Mann, Marla Louissant of Beautiful, and The Voice contestant Katrina Rose.

The evening, an official event of Stonewall 50|WorldPride -- the largest Pride celebration in the world -- will be a night of fierce, ferocious fabulousness paying tribute to the Divas who provided the soundtrack to the last 50 years of the worldwide PRIDE movement that started right here in New York City.

Music directed by Keiji Ishiguri and hosted by Pattaya Hart, "#howaboutlove: 50 Years of DIVAS" features Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Groundhog Day), Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship, American Idiot), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q), Will Bellamy, Magdiel Cabral, Hannah Fairchild, Evan Maltby, Michael Quadrino, Joseph Spinelli, Michael Jayne Walker, and Zia.

Tickets are $30/$35/$45 in advance and $60 for VIP (preferred seating). Click here to purchase and for more information. Please note: There is no food or beverage minimum, but food and beverages will be available for order at the venue. This is an Official Event of Stonewall 50|WorldPride 2019 through a partnership with NYCPride.

About On The Quays

Founded in September 2016 by a group of artists from varying backgrounds, On The Quays is a new international production company based in New York City. Dedicated to creating and producing work in theatre, film, and digital media, and inspired to tell relevant and engaging stories, On The Quays believe that collaboration is at the heart of all good artistic ventures and are committed to sharing perspectives that promote equality, empathy, and understanding. Production credits include RENT (National Theatre of Aruba), Stop/Over (Dublin Fringe Festival), The Last Days of Cleopatra, and FLOAT.

About The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.





