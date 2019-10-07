Cast Announced for THE PICHER PROJECT at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The Picher Project, a new musical in a one-night concert engagement on October 23rd, 9:30pm. The Picher Project, a new musical, explores the rise, boom, destruction, and fall of the abandoned mining town of Picher, Oklahoma. Once the largest producer of lead and zinc in the world, Picher became the EPA's #1 Superfund site, deeming it the most toxic place in America. Disagreements within the town, involvement with the native Quapaw tribe, illness, natural disasters, and the earth literally falling apart underneath its citizens, all led to Picher officially dissolving in 2013.

Comprised of interviews and stories from former Picher residents, the musical follows the lives of individuals from different points in the town's 100-year history. Picher, a town that meant the world to its citizens, was founded and destroyed by the mining industry, leaving its population with no home to return to.

Featuring: Mili Diaz; James Hunsaker; Ryan Victor "Little Eagle" Pierce; Jack Boyd; Madelyn Monaghan; Lauren Pelaia; Megan Dwinell; Cat Patterson; Michael Shofi; Mae Roney; Brett Parker Dixon; Matt C. Cross; Joseph Fiordaliso-Riahi; Alex Knezevic; and Camryn Burniston. The band includes: Jake Sinksy (Keys); Caty Butler (Cello); Meg Doyle (Bass); and Joe Scardino (Drums). Stage Managers include Caroline Duffin and Anna Lieberman.

Quentin Madia (Conceiver/Director, Book, Lyrics) is a director, choreographer, and designer specializing in musical theatre and creating new work. Directing Credits: The Picher Project (World Premiere, Dixon Place), Two Star Motel (World Premiere, The Dare Tactic), Employee of the Month (World Premiere), Bonnie and Clyde (TDT), Little Women (NJ Rep Theatre), Gathering Sparks (International, Thailand, World Premiere), and original music videos for singer/songwriter Lauren Pelaia. As a designer, Quentin's work has been seen in Tennessee Williams 1982 (Projections, Off-Broadway, Walker Space), EmbodiED (Projections, Girl Be Heard, HERE Arts Center), The Two Character Play (Sound, Dir. Austin Pendleton, The Duo), West Side Story (Set and Sound, Bay View Music Festival), and more. Currently: Drama League (Development Associate), Dixon Place (Production Manager), The Dare Tactic (Founder/Executive Director). www.quentinmadia.com

Lauren Pelaia (Music, Lyrics) is a New York/New Jersey based singer, songwriter, composer and actress. In November of 2017, she released her first EP, March With Me, at The Bitter End. Following the EP, she released two singles, Try To Love You and While We Have Tonight, that were introduced as a two-part music video series. Branching into writing for musical theatre, Lauren then co-wrote Employee of the Year with Quentin Madia for the production of Employee of the Month at Dixon Place. Lauren orchestrated an entirely original score for the classic play, Our Town, at Villagers Theatre which has since been nominated for a Perry Award for best sound design in a play. Performance Credits: Halley, in The Dare Tactic's Two Star Motel (NYC Premiere); Crystal, in Algonquin Arts Theatre's Little Shop of Horrors; and Sandy in New Jersey Repertory Theatre's Grease. Most recently, Lauren was seen as the live singer/narrator of the debut of Bridesmaids: A Dance Narrative, choreographed by Steven Blandino, that premiered at Dixon Place.

Alex Knezevic (Music, Lyrics) is a Brooklyn based actor, musician, composer, audio engineer, and music producer. Aside from The Picher Project, he is also working on Murder Pass (Music and Lyrics), a second full length musical, with songs previously performed at Feinstein's/54 Below. Recently, he appeared onstage playing and acting in Dark of the Moon at The Schimmel Center (Music Director, Orchestrations). Some of Alex's favorite performance opportunities include NEWSIES (Regional, Buttons); Two Star Motel (NYC Premiere, Ryan); Blood Wedding (NYC, Leonardo). Pace BFA Acting 2019. alexknezevic.com

The Picher Project plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 23rd, 2019. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





