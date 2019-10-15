Casa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre presents A Dean Martin Christmas December 3-21, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

Celebrate the stories and songs of the "King of Cool." Whether your favorite song to sing along is "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!", "Baby It's Cold Outside" or "Marshmallow World," this show is sure to put you in the holiday mood! Enjoy with a cup of hot chocolate, spiked or not, in the coziness of the Reid Cabaret Theatre.

A Dean Martin Christmas features internationally-recognized Joe Scalissi, who has entertained audiences as Dean Martin from Las Vegas to Dubai and Puerto Rico to Ontario. The Las Vegas Review-Journal said of Mr. Scalissi, "The voice is rich and smooth. The look is Dean to a T."

Ticket prices start at $45 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Tuesday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 6 at 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; Tuesday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 13 at 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 20 at 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The Reid Cabaret Theatre is 70-seat venue located within Casa Mañana with cabaret-style seating and a full bar. Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for more than 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway and Children's Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually and over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.





