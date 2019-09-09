Carvens Lissaint Brings CALVARY to The Green Room 42

Carvens Lissaint former star of Broadway's Hamilton and TV One's Verses & Flow, celebrates his 30th birthday by making his Green Room 42 Debut in his solo concert, CALVARY. Come join in a beautiful evening of poetry & song revolving around Faith, Race, Love, Mental Health but importantly, Black Joy! The night will have special guest performers and many more surprises. This show will shake the foundations of your soul and leave you with a spirit lifted to the heavens. Don't miss out!

When: Saturday October 5th, 2019, Doors Open: 8:45pm, Show Starts: 9:30pm

Where: The Green Room 42

570 Tenth Avenue (Between 41st & 42nd Street)

New York, NY 10036

Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor

Purchase Tickets: https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/dJCmzy30e8iw7eL5P1bn/1570325400000





