Carter Calvert Presents VIVA LA DIVA! Celebrating The Ladies Of Broadway, Pop, Country, And R&B Music

Carter Calvert roars back to the live streaming series on April 9 at 7:30 PM EST with the fire, vocal precision, and emotive style that has made her the Broadway sensation she is, in her tour de force VIVA LA DIVA!

Celebrating the DIVAS of Broadway, Pop, Country, and R&B. The New York Times wrote, "Carter Calvert's voice echoes chimes in the night" and her smoldering grip on "Fever" is positively dangerous." She has performed in Cats, Smokey Joe's Cafe, originated her role in Forbidden Broadway, and the Tony-nominated It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues.

She earned her place as a chart-topping recording artist with the release of It's a Man's World https://apple.co/3dgqKYT which features a who's who of Grammy Award-winning musicians and arrangers. In her show Viva La Diva! Celebrating the DIVAS of Broadway, Pop, Country, and R&B (backed by world-class musicians Eugene Gwozdz & Roger Cohen) Carter floats effortlessly between Broadway, Pop, American Songbook, R&B, and Country in a tuneful tribute to the Diva-Licious ladies of music who inspire her. Sprinkled with "making it in the biz" stories and rollicking behind-the-scenes anecdotes, Carter delights, entices, and entertains everyone who tunes in as she interprets your favorite hit songs of Aretha Franklin, Judy Garland, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, Patsy Cline, and more!

There will also be a special duet with Broadway legend, Carole Demas and Ms. Calvert, as they sing from the hit Broadway musical Wicked. It's not to be missed!

The evening will be hosted by Skylight Run's Carole Demas, and produced by her partner, Stuart J. Allyn.

Buy your ticket now for Carter Calvert: Viva La Diva! Celebrating the DIVAS of Broadway, Pop, Country, and R&B: https://www.musae.me/skylightrun/experiences/911/broadway-star

About Carter Calvert: Carter is best known for originating her role in the Tony-nominated, "It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues" on Broadway. Ms. Calvert toured Europe in "Smokey Joe's Café", played Grizabella in the Broadway National Tour of "CATS." and performed the title role in Always Patsy Cline opposite Sally Struthers. Her television credits include The David Letterman Show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, and The Today Show. She is an accomplished actress, as well as a popular voice-over artist. Ms. Calvert's been featured in numerous national television and radio commercials. While still in high school, Downbeat Magazine named Carter, "Best Female Jazz Vocalist" and Starsong Records has hailed her as "Best Female Vocalist of the Year".

Ms. Calvert has been touring the globe as a headliner on prestigious cruise lines as well as headlining in clubs and theaters across the country with her solo shows, Viva La Diva!, Natural Woman: A Carole King Celebration & Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline. As a recording artist, Carter Calvert and the Roger Cohen Trio debuted at number 13 on the CMJ jazz charts (beating out Paul McCartney!). Her latest CD, It's A Man's World, debuted in the top 10 receiving rave reviews. For more about Carter Calvert please visit www.cartercalvert.com.