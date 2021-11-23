Carrie St. Louis, Samantha Pauly, & More to Star in THE BELTRESS POWER HOUR

Christopher Metzger-Timson's hit show makes its grand return to The Green Room 42 just in time to kick off the holiday season with a peppermint twist! The Beltress Power Hour features Broadway's most beloved divas alongside fresh new voices as they belt out the most iconic Christmas tunes. The Green Room 42 is serving up beer pitchers and shot specials, as the audience joins in for holiday drinking games and the chance to win free shots! The belting and merriment will culminate with the show's signature Power Hour Finale of the fiercest 60 seconds from all your favorite holiday songs. From Mariah to Whitney to Kelly to Babs- the belting is sure to impress while you sit back, relax, and put the "spirit" in "holiday spirit!"

Featuring:

Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages)

Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical)

Samantha Pauly (SIX: The Musical)

Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde: The Musical)

and introducing Bella Coppola, Micaela Lamas, & Maya Lagerstam

Musical Direction: Nolan Bonvouloir

Percussion: Greg Germann

Bass: Amanda Ruzza

Directed & Hosted by Christopher Metzger-Timson

The Beltress Power Hour: Jingle BELT Jubilee! plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor inside YOTEL) on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $29-$69, and there is no food or beverage minimum. The ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.

Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Christopher Metzger-Timson is the creator behind The Green Room 42's hit series, THE BELTRESS POWER HOUR: A Drinking Game for Musical Theatre Nerds Everywhere and MURDERINOS OF BROADWAY: A My Favorite Murder Tribute Concert. In 2020, he took his creative talents online when he created and hosted a weekly web series, MT Trivia, on the Broadway-Talk LIVE Network. His original one-man show, #TBT: A Chubby Boy's Guide to Growing Up Normal has played to critical acclaim at both Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42, being described as "practically perfect in every way" by The Bistro Awards' Gerry Geddes. Christopher has directed and co-written many cabaret acts around NYC, including shows for Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked) and Devin Lewis (Newsies). He has also served as Assistant Director under Ben Rimalower for the hit nightclub act, #CountessandFriends, starring The Real Housewives of NY's Countess LuAnn de Lesseps.