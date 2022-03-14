Carrie St. Louis, Desi Oakley, Krystina Alabado & More to Star in THE LEADING LADY CLUB

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Desi Oakley, Krystina Alabado, Lexi Lawson, Carrie St. Louis and other female performers in "The Leading Lady Club" on April 5th, 2022 at 9:30 PM. The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

The concert will feature performances by Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, RENT), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), Ashley Chiu (Once Upon A One More Time, KPOP), Angela Pardini Gomez, Sarah Hogewood, Catherine Luckenbach, Caitlin McNeilage, Brooke Ranson, Jillian Van Niel, and Becca White. The show will be Music Directed by Emily Marshall and Produced by Caitlin McNeilage, Lauren Montana, and Brooke Ranson.

"The Leading Lady Club" takes place at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 5th at 9:30 PM.. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT "The Leading Lady Club"

"The Leading Lady Club" is brought to you by the creators of "The Leading Lady Club Podcast," a podcast celebrating women who are leading the way in various industries. From entertainment to sports to STEM, and everything in between, Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana sit down and talk with incredible women and find out how they got to where they are and what inspires them to keep pushing forward. Find out more at leadingladyclub.com

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins