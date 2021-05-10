Carole Demas to Celebrate 81st Birthday With THIS IS THE TIME

Thursday, May 6, 2021- Carole Demas is turning 81 years young on May 26, 2021, and will be singing her gratitude, celebrating this milestone virtually, with friends, family, and fans, in her upcoming Live From Skylight Run performance, THIS IS THE TIME, live-streaming at 7:30 EDT, May 14th, and on-demand.

Unstoppable throughout her 60+ year career as a Broadway performer, TV actor and celebrity, cabaret/concert singer, and events speaker, she appreciates the opportunities as well as the tough lessons that have come her way in life. Her growing audiences return each month to enjoy these virtual concerts, remembering her as a beloved co-star of TV's most successful regional show for children, The Magic Garden, her creation of the seminal role of Sandy in Broadway's original GREASE, Genevieve in Stephen Schwartz's THE BAKER'S WIFE and her major Off-Broadway and TV Guest Star roles in nighttime dramas and daytime soaps. Carole has been performing for decades on stages far and wide and lately, from her own home studio just north of NYC. Her loyal following spends a delightful, memorable hour, comfortable in their own homes while joining Carole in hers.

"We have been producing LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN monthly since Broadway and other venues shut down", Carole says, "and every month I am surprised and thankful for all the viewers who are out there somewhere, beyond my living room. Not seeing their faces, hearing them laugh or applaud, I can still feel them near me. They are the positive energy we need. Anything is possible when passion and music bring us together. It is especially gratifying to be able to work with a first-rate sound and video system in this warm, inspiring setting. And of course Ian Herman, the best Music Director one could ask for, is with me. One unexpected thing about growing older is that it has become possible to work with a dear friend and powerful collaborator for more than 40 years, growing as time goes by."

Carole and Ian weave their blend of music and theater, with personal energy and intimacy, memorable songs and stories, spanning decades, as Carole's indelible mark continues. This show features some of her favorites- a wide variety of music that has touched her life and yours, from Broadway, Great American Song Book, folk, pop, and classic rock, including, this time, Billy Joel, The Beatles, Rodgers & Hart, Jones & Schmidt, James Taylor, Judy Collins, and others. For tickets: https://www.musae.me/skylightrun/experiences/912/live-from

About Carole Demas: Born in Brooklyn, New York, Legendary Broadway/TV Star, Carole Demas grew up in a Greek/Polish American family with her sister and two brothers. She holds a B.A. in English from the University of Vermont and continued graduate studies at NYU. She spent several years teaching in NYC Board of Ed system before starting her illustrious career as a leading performer on Broadway (she created Sandy in the original GREASE and Genevieve in the original BAKER'S WIFE) TV (including 12 years starring in THE MAGIC GARDEN, major roles in nighttime dramas and daytime soaps) Off-Broadway (she created the ingenue lead in Fred Ebb's MORNING SUN and Oscar Brand's HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION and played Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS for 2 years) leading roles in Jones/Schmidt Portfolio productions as well as Stock, Regional Theater, film, Concerts, Cabaret and hundreds of commercials. More can be found at www.caroledemas.com

About Ian Herman: Ian is an award-winning Musical Director, pianist, and composer. His career spans decades of working in the theater community including Broadway shows, Off-Broadway Shows concerts and cabaret work. In 1999 he was honored to receive the prestigious Backstage Bistro Award for Best Music Director. He has worked with such luminary artists as Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Anita Morris, Judy Kaye, Tom Andersen, Karen Mason, Sharon McNight, Marilyn Sokol, Angela LaGreca, Carole Demas, Carole J. Bufford, and Joy Behar in nightclubs in New York and around the country. Broadway credits include JELLY'S LAST JAM, The Who's TOMMY, SONG AND DANCE, LAUGHING ROOM ONLY with Jackie Mason and SWING, for which he wrote vocal and dance arrangements.