Carmen Cusack to Present BARING ALL at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Carmen Cusack: Baring All on October 22 at 9:45p, October 24 at 7p and October 25 at 9:45p.

Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack, star of Bright Star, as well as the upcoming world-premiere musical from James Lapine and Tom Kitt, Flying Over Sunset, and featured in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in Baring All. Centered on her original music - old and new - and the stories within it that shaped her, Carmen will lay open her heart and what she has learned about herself and the world. Join Carmen as she shares her personal songbook to expose an evening of vulnerability, connection, and hope.

Carmen Cusack plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 22 at 9:45p, October 24 at 7p and October 25 at 9:45p. Tickets are $65-$125 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Carmen Cusack is best known for her Tony-nominated and critically acclaimed lead role in the Steve Martin/Edie Brickell musical, Bright Star. She appeared in multiple episodes of the Facebook series, Sorry For Your Loss, opposite Janet McTeer and Elizabeth Olsen, and she was featured opposite Tom Hanks in the TriStar film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Carmen next stars as Clare Boothe Luce in James Lapine's new Broadway musical, Flying Over Sunset. She studied opera at the University of North Texas, which gave her its first honorary baccalaureate degree in 2018.