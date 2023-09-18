Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUTO TRANSIT

Don’t Tell Mama

PRESENTS

Camille Diamond

In her Cabaret Debut

OVER THE MOON….On Pluto Transit

Directed by Lennie Watts

Musical Direction by Steven Ray Watkins

Recent Mama’s Next Big Act Semi-Finalist and 2019 Tomatoes Got Talent Finalist Camille Diamond is proud to present her Cabaret Debut, Over The Moon… on Pluto Transit on Sunday, November 5th, 12th and 19th, all shows at 6:00 pm at the legendary Don’t Tell Mama in New York City.

It’s been noted that the stranger things get in the world, the more people turn to astrology for answers. Over the Moon…On Pluto Transit is the story of what Camille discovered by looking into her own astrological chart in these strangest of times. With songs by Kander and Ebb, Carole King, Pete Mills, Kurt Weil, Stevie Wonder and more, the show is a universal look into the feelings and impulses that inspire and move us, and how the planets affect us all.

Ms. Diamond received a BA and MFA in theater and performed in regional and off-off Broadway Theatres before committing to a career in non-profit, community center management serving children and families. Never losing her passion for music, She has sporadically given performances for friends in the business that "pulled me out of show biz retirement" for staged readings, recordings, and fundraisers. Several years ago, she began studying the art of cabaret, and became a cabaret fan in the process. She also has been seen performing Jazz sets with her friend and musician Nate Andersen in Pangea’s popular Front Lounge, on occasion. In 2019 she was a finalist and first runner up in The Three Tomatoes "Tomatoes Got Talent" contest and was a recent semi-finalist in 2023 “Mama’s Next Big Act.” She is thrilled to be making her Cabaret Debut.

Don’t Tell Mama will present Over The Moon…On Pluto Transit on Sunday, November 5th, Sunday, November 12th and Sunday, November 19th, all at 6PM (doors open at 5:15PM). $25 cover plus a $20 minimum (must include two drinks). Don’t Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please visit donttellmamanyc.com, or call 212-757-0788 (after 4:00PM).