Café Carlyle Cancels the Remainder of its Spring Season

In light of the global virus outbreak, all performances for the remainder of the spring season have been canceled. Café Carlyle has made this decision out of an abundance of caution, as the health situation continues to develop around the world. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this period of global concern, as Café Carlyle continues to follow local and international protocols for the safety of guests, associates and the community at large.

Affected events include:

Michael McDonald (March 24-April 4)

Mario Cantone (April 7-11)

Wayne Brady (April 14-18)

Bernie Williams (April 21-25)

John Pizzarelli (May 5-16)

Steve Tyrell (May 19-30)

Belinda Carlisle (June 1-13)

Fran Drescher (June 16-20)

Woody Allen & the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band (all Mondays)

Café Carlyle is currently working to reschedule the shows for a future date. Thanks for your understanding and please continue to check www.cafecarlylenewyork.com for the latest updates.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You