Café Carlyle Announces Fall Lineup

Café Carlyle has announced its lineup of performers this fall. More acts will be announced shortly. Tickets are available through Ticketweb.

Tony Danza RETURNS TO Cafe Carlyle, SEPTEMBER 17-21

After selling out the Café Carlyle in March, the iconic Tony Danza and his four-piece band are returning to the storied venue to kick off the Fall 2019 season with the hit show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories (September 17-18 & 20-21). Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

GRAMMY-NOMINATED JAZZ ARTIST Jon Batiste MAKES Cafe Carlyle DEBUT, SEPTEMBER 24-28

Revered jazz performer Jon Batiste makes his Café Carlyle debut, September 24-28. Born into a long lineage of Louisiana musicians, Jon Batiste is a globally celebrated musician, educator, bandleader and television personality whose musical skill, artistic vision and exuberant charisma has made him a triple threat and the newly "crowned prince of jazz." Jon delicately balances a demanding schedule on screen and on stage -- which includes his role as Bandleader and Musical Director with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

ACCLAIMED SINGER-SONGWRITER Alexa Ray Joel RETURNS TO Cafe Carlyle, OCTOBER 1-5

Singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel will return to the Café Carlyle for her seventh engagement, October 1-5. Reviewing a previous residency at the legendary cabaret, The New York Times called Joel, daughter of music legend Billy Joel and supermodel Christie Brinkley, "a singer following her own heart."

FIVE-TIME GRAMMY-NOMINATED R&B ICON Bettye Lavette RETURNS TO Cafe Carlyle, OCTOBER 10-12

Celebrated R&B artist Bettye Lavette, a performer with "the steamroller charisma to invigorate the night," (The New York Times), will make a momentous return to the Café Carlyle, October 10-12, showcasing her inimitable style and gut wrenching vocals. LaVette is an interpreter of the highest order. Whether the song originated as country, rock, pop, or blues, when she gets through with it, it is pure R&B.

ACTRESS/SINGER-SONGWRITER Mare Winningham MAKES Cafe Carlyle DEBUT, OCTOBER 29-NOVEMBER 2

Acclaimed actress/singer-songwriter Mare Winningham make her Café Carlyle debut, October 29-November 2. Mare Winningham was seen most recently at The Public Theater in the Olivier Award-winning Conor McPherson/Bob Dylan musical Girl from the North Country. She has released four albums of original songs, including her "Jewgrass" (Jewish country folk) record, a collaboration with Tim Crouch, fiddle and mandolin player extraordinaire, who will be joining her onstage for the engagement alongside his brother, renowned bassist Dennis Crouch.

John Pizzarelli AND Jessica Molaskey RETURN TO Cafe Carlyle, NOVEMBER 5-16

Husband-and-wife duo John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey make their annual fall pilgrimage to Café Carlyle with an all-new show, November 5-16. The New York Times recently described John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey as "the supreme nightclub act of our time." A world-renowned guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years and has established himself as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook.

TRUMPET LEGEND Herb Alpert RETURNS TO Cafe Carlyle WITH HIS WIFE, GRAMMY-WINNING VOCALIST Lani Hall, NOVEMBER 19-30

Trumpet icon Herb Alpert and Grammy Award-winning vocalist/producer Lani Hall return to Café Carlyle performing new and classic songs, November 19-30. Lani Hall started her career as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes' breakthrough group, Brasil 66. Herb Alpert's legendary career includes five decades of unprecedented breakthroughs as a musician, painter, sculptor, and record executive and philanthropist. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Herb Alpert has sold over 72 million albums worldwide.

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNER Steve Tyrell RETURNS TO Cafe Carlyle, DECEMBER 3-31

Grammy Award-winner and two-time Emmy nominee Steve Tyrell celebrates his 15th anniversary performing in the Café Carlyle's revered holiday slot with an all-new show, December 3-31. The performance will feature favorites from the Great American Songbook including songs he has performed in major motion pictures, and of course, holiday classics.





