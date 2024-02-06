Caesar Samoya, Christiane Noll, and Stuart Zagnit Join BROADWAY BOUND 6 at 54 Below

The performance is on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 at 7pm.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Caesar Samoya, Christiane Noll, and Stuart Zagnit Join BROADWAY BOUND 6 at 54 Below

After five previously acclaimed sold-out concerts, 54 Below will be presenting the sixth edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Thursday, December 7th, at 7:00pm at 54 Below.

 

Scheduled to appear in the concert are Diane Findlay (The Producers), Eric Michael Gillett (The Frogs), Larry Marshall (Waitress), Eric Millegan (TV's Bones), Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Caesar Samoya (How To Dance in Ohio), Jenna Lee Stern (Forbidden Sondheim), Mark William (Come Croon With Me), and Stuart Zagnit (Harmony).  

 

Further casting will be announced later.

 

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway celebrates musicals that were slated to appear in New York City but never arrived. Whether it was due to lack of funding, temperamental creatives, or just being a victim of time, these musicals will be dusted off and their songs brought to their first Manhattan audience.

 

The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, host of the podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends. Schneider and host of the podcast Backstage Babble, Charles Kirsch, will co-host the evening, introducing performances and anecdotes from some of the show's original cast and creators. Michael Lavine will be the music director.

 

 

The works of such artists as Cy Coleman,Carlos Franzetti, Carolyn Leigh, Richard Maltby Jr, Bob Merrill, Richard and Robert Sherman,  and more, will be featured.

 

The sixth edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will feature songs from such lost musicals as Busker Alley, The Heartbreak Kid, The Mambo Kings, How Do You Do I Love You, Tales From the City and many more.

    

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway Part 6 tickets can be purchased at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551




