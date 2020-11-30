CABARET 313 WILL PRESENT: Ali Stroker DECEMBER 5 AT 8:00 PM! Ali Stroker is a television and theatre actress. Stroker played the role of Anna in Deaf West's 2015 revival of Spring Awakening on Broadway. Most recently, Stroker took on the role of Ado Annie in the 2019 revival of Oklahoma!, earning her a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Stroker has also performed in concert at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, New York's Town Hall, Greenroom 42, and Lincoln Center for Performing Arts and Carnegie Hall.

She is the first actress in a wheelchair to graduate from the NYU Tisch drama program, as well as the first actress in a wheelchair to act on Broadway. Stroker is a co-chair of Women Who Care, a group that supports the United Cerebral Palsy of New York City. She also tours across the country as a motivational speaker. Patrons will receive an email with the show link on the day of the performance.

For more details about the performance visit: http://cabaret313.org/show/cabaret-313-presents-ali-stroker/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You