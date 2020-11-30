Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Cabaret 313 Presents Ali Stroker

Article Pixel

The performance will take place on December 5 at 8pm.

Nov. 30, 2020  

Cabaret 313 Presents Ali Stroker

CABARET 313 WILL PRESENT: Ali Stroker DECEMBER 5 AT 8:00 PM! Ali Stroker is a television and theatre actress. Stroker played the role of Anna in Deaf West's 2015 revival of Spring Awakening on Broadway. Most recently, Stroker took on the role of Ado Annie in the 2019 revival of Oklahoma!, earning her a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Stroker has also performed in concert at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, New York's Town Hall, Greenroom 42, and Lincoln Center for Performing Arts and Carnegie Hall.

She is the first actress in a wheelchair to graduate from the NYU Tisch drama program, as well as the first actress in a wheelchair to act on Broadway. Stroker is a co-chair of Women Who Care, a group that supports the United Cerebral Palsy of New York City. She also tours across the country as a motivational speaker. Patrons will receive an email with the show link on the day of the performance.

For more details about the performance visit: http://cabaret313.org/show/cabaret-313-presents-ali-stroker/


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • COME FROM AWAY and The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation Unite Children Around The World
  • Kristin Chenoweth, Tituss Burgess and More Lead Charitybuzz's First Ever Virtual Experiences Auction
  • Virtual Theatre Company Matching Donations To Six Charities
  • GoFundMe Launched for Cathy Rigby's McCoy Rigby Youth Arts Conservatory