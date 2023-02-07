CUFFED UP Comedy Show Coming To Caveat, February 28

CUFFED UP at Caveat is the premiere improvised comedy dating show that makes cuffing season (a period of time where single people begin looking for short term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year) HOT!

CUFFED UP takes the stage on February 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM.

Comic contestants in character compete against each other using short-form improv games and a couple is paired and cuffed up by the end of the show based completely on convenience.

Hosted by: Heather Harrison (HuffPost, BCC)

Headliner: Ian Lockwood (Earwolf Presents)

Featuring: Abby Salzberg, Andy Junk, Xavier Nicholoi, Jessika Stocker, Emma Rogers, Wilfredo Diaz, Hope Morawa, Rich Templeton, Emmy Wilson, Ái Vy Luu, Corey Caldwell, Hunter Gardner, Micah Sterenberg, Laura Merli, Sam Group, Nikki MacCallum, Pat Dooley