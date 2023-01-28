CRYING ON THE CAMINO To Play Ramsey, NJ in February

Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Saturday February 11th 7:30pm at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave, Ramsey NJ.

Celeste just received Broadway World Awards for Best New Play and Best Performer in a Play

Celeste's show recounts her 200-mile walk on the Portuguese Route to Santiago de Compostela. Her desire to share this experience brought her to the legendary teacher/director Wynn Handman, who helped her develop the show at his NYC studio.

Now Celeste embarks on a new "Camino," bringing this true account of her walk to the stage. "This piece is about minimalism and simplicity, self-reflection and honesty," says Mancinelli, a veteran stage actress. "In sharing this piece my goal is to inspire others to take their own journey - to fully live their own Caminos"

"What keeps the audience entranced is a lucid narrative, abundant humor and deft storytelling amidst a large spectrum of comedy in her physical comportment, and seriously arresting vocal technique that manifests into song at the drop of a walking stick. " Charles E. Gerber ENTERTAINMENT SPLASH MAGAZINE

For more info on Celeste and " Crying On The Camino" please visit www.crycamino.com

For tickets, please email: crycamino@gmail.com