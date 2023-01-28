Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CRYING ON THE CAMINO To Play Ramsey, NJ in February

Celeste just received Broadway World Awards for Best New Play and Best Performer in a Play.

Jan. 28, 2023  

Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Saturday February 11th 7:30pm at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave, Ramsey NJ.

Celeste's show recounts her 200-mile walk on the Portuguese Route to Santiago de Compostela. Her desire to share this experience brought her to the legendary teacher/director Wynn Handman, who helped her develop the show at his NYC studio.

Now Celeste embarks on a new "Camino," bringing this true account of her walk to the stage. "This piece is about minimalism and simplicity, self-reflection and honesty," says Mancinelli, a veteran stage actress. "In sharing this piece my goal is to inspire others to take their own journey - to fully live their own Caminos"

"What keeps the audience entranced is a lucid narrative, abundant humor and deft storytelling amidst a large spectrum of comedy in her physical comportment, and seriously arresting vocal technique that manifests into song at the drop of a walking stick. " Charles E. Gerber ENTERTAINMENT SPLASH MAGAZINE

For more info on Celeste and " Crying On The Camino" please visit www.crycamino.com

For tickets, please email: crycamino@gmail.com




