COME TOGETHER: LINDSAY LAVIN SINGS THE BEATLES is Coming to The Cutting Room in April

The Cutting Room will present Lindsay Lavin in Come Together on April 16th, 2023 7:00pm.

Lindsay Lavin combines her powerhouse vocal ability and her love of the Beatles in this one of a kind show! Featuring all the hits you know and love performed in an exciting new way. Lindsay is a New York City based vocalist and has performed all over the world with such artists as Sara Bareilles, Barry Manilow and Cynthia Erivo. Join her as she takes us on a musical journey with the greatest band of all time!

Come Together plays The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd st.) on Sunday, April 16th, 2022 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $24.13 including a virtual ticket option.



Lindsay Lavin: Originally from Miami, Fl, is a Berklee College of Music graduate with a degree in Vocal Performance and Songwriting. Lindsay has been seen at The Green Room 42 in "It's a Man's World which she co wrote as well as in Titanique the Musical and singing background vocals for Jennifer Simard. Lindsay has also sung background vocals for Barry Manilow, Sara Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo (among others). She also had the privilege of singing at Hillary Clinton's birthday party! Some favorite credits include: Truffles the Musical (Off Broadway) RENT (Maureen), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Rachel), Girlfriend From Hell (Tiffani) and working on the production team for Disaster! The Musical on Broadway. Instagram: @LindsLav



Musical Director: Jody Shelton is a music producer, composer, director and musician based in New York City. He has produced music for such artists as Jen Kwok, Sharell Bryant, Jay Malsky and Daughter & Son. As composer and lyricist, Jody has contributed to Sesame Street (HBO), The President Show (Comedy Central), The Break With Michelle Wolf (Netflix) and to the musicals 50 Shades! The Musical, The Story of a Story (The Untold Story) (Jeff Award Nominee) and Star Wars: The Farce Awakens, which he also directed. In 2017, he wrote orchestrations and vocal arrangements for the musical The Village of Vale at Lincoln Center. Jody has served as musical director and director for many shows and theater companies including The Second City, musical improv ensemble Baby Wants Candy, and hiphop improv group North Coast.



Guitarist: Since 2017, Tim Basom has been one half of the guitar section on Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, and in addition has been fortunate to collaborate with some amazingly talented artists. Some notable appearances include: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, FX's Fosse/Verdon, Trixie Mattel, Mandy Gonzalez, Frances Ruffelle, Phillipa Soo, and a host of others. Tim received a Bachelor of Music degree in Jazz Studies from The University of Akron, as well as a Master of Music in Instrumental Jazz Performance from The Manhattan School of Music.