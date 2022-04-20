COLE, AND NOEL, AND I Starring AJ Freeman To Play In Palm Desert.

AJ Freeman closes out the season at Arthur Newman Theatre in a show celebrating the genius of Cole Porter and Noël Coward. Her show will feature some of their most recognizable tunes from their Broadway hit musicals and have become Standards in the Great American Songbook.

You don't want miss this multi-talented singer, dancer, teacher, director and writer from a few seasons ago as Alison Freeman and a huge hit with the audience and many requests for her to return.

Directed by Karen Morrow, with Musical Director Greg Schreiner. Sunday May 29, 2022, Arthur Newman Theater, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert. Showtime is 3 pm and doors open at 2 pm with tickets $15 cash only at the door.